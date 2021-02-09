Log in
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
Bactiguard : Health Canada provides COVID-19 Interim Order approval for Bactiguard's TempSensor catheter

02/09/2021 | 03:06am EST
Health Canada has approved Bactiguard's urinary catheter with temperature sensor for infection prevention through an Interim Order. The approval is driven by COVID-19, as Bactiguard's catheters can reduce the risk of secondary infections for critically ill patients.

'Many critically ill COVID-19 patients require a urinary catheter with integrated temperature monitoring. The ICU treatment period can be 14 days or more, which means patients will require an indwelling urinary catheter for a long period of time. Each day with a catheter increases the risk of acquiring catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) and any secondary bacterial infection in these patients could worsen an already serious condition. With Bactiguard's catheter, this risk is significantly reduced', says Dr. Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer and deputy CEO at Bactiguard.

'The global COVID-19 pandemic we now experience has highlighted the urgent need for infection prevention. The pressure on healthcare in general, and the ICUs in particular, is enormous. Therefore, we are very pleased to be able to offer ICU patients better protection against secondary infections in the form of Bactiguard coated urinary catheters with temperature monitoring', says Maik Rehfeldt, CEO of HANSAmed.

The Bactiguard technology reduces microbial adhesion to medical devices, which in turn reduces the risk of device-related infections. Clinical studies show a significant reduction of catheter-associated urinary tract infections by 35-90 %1-2, when using Bactiguard's catheters. The ICU treatment period for critically ill COVID-19 patients is often 14 days or longer, and each day with a standard catheter increases the risk of acquiring CAUTI.

For further information, please contact:
Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer, mobile: +46 70 727 24 48
George Cugini, Director Business Development, HANSAmed mobile: +1 416-574-0423

References
1. Lederer et al. 2014; Multicenter Cohort Study to Assess the Impact of a Silver-Alloy and Hydrogel-Coated Urinary Catheter on Symptomatic Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections.
2. Aljohi AA, Hassan HE, Gupta RK. The efficacy of noble metal alloy urinary catheters in reducing catheter-associated uri­nary tract infection. Urol Ann 2016;8:423-9.

About HANSAmed Limited
Established in 1996, HANSAmed Limited is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical device distributor serving the needs of the Canadian dental professional community while focusing on meeting the specialized education and product-related needs of oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, general practitioners, and hygienists.

Health Canada licences include DEL, MDEL, and NHP to import, wholesale and distribute drug and medical devices as well as the ability to package and re-label. In recent years, HANSAmed has expanded its services to include medical practitioners and is investing in the growth of this channel with a portfolio of new specialty products. For more information: www.hansamed.net

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


