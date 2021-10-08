Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BACTI B   SE0005878741

BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
Bactiguard : More than 50% risk reduction of ventilator associated pneumonia with Bactiguard's Technology

10/08/2021
A new study from Liège, Belgium, shows that the usage of Bactiguard's infection preventive endotracheal tube reduces ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) with 53% in intensive care patients. The study VITAL was presented in the beginning of October at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine Congress (ESICM) where it was selected as one of the top 6 best abstracts.

"Ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) is a feared complication with high mortality. The study data indicates that by using a Bactiguard endotracheal tube, the risk of this deadly complication is significantly reduced", says Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer at Bactiguard.

The VITAL study is a randomized controlled study including 323 patients, who have either been intubated with a Bactiguard endotracheal tube with subglottic secretion drainage (BIP ETT Evac), or a conventional tube also with subglottic secretion drainage.

The study was presented at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine on October 4th 2021.

Bactiguard's BIP ETT Evac

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 15:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net income 2020 -38,4 M -4,39 M -4,39 M
Net Debt 2020 254 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 439 M 620 M 622 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,0%
Technical analysis trends BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Göransson Chief Executive Officer
Gabriella Björknert Caracciolo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Nils Thomas von Koch Chairman
Stefan Grass Chief Medical Officer & Deputy CEO
Sathish Subramaniam Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)8.53%620
COLOPLAST A/S6.02%32 588
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-18.04%8 342
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-55.07%5 266
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-47.70%4 997
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-50.66%4 896