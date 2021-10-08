Bactiguard : More than 50% risk reduction of ventilator associated pneumonia with Bactiguard's Technology

A new study from Liège, Belgium, shows that the usage of Bactiguard's infection preventive endotracheal tube reduces ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) with 53% in intensive care patients. The study VITAL was presented in the beginning of October at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine Congress (ESICM) where it was selected as one of the top 6 best abstracts.

"Ventilator associated pneumonia (VAP) is a feared complication with high mortality. The study data indicates that by using a Bactiguard endotracheal tube, the risk of this deadly complication is significantly reduced", says Stefan Grass, Chief Medical Officer at Bactiguard.

The VITAL study is a randomized controlled study including 323 patients, who have either been intubated with a Bactiguard endotracheal tube with subglottic secretion drainage (BIP ETT Evac), or a conventional tube also with subglottic secretion drainage.

The study was presented at the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine on October 4th 2021.

