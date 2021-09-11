Log in
    BACTI B   SE0005878741

BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
Bactiguard : Sepsis always starts with an infection – causes at least 11 M deaths globally each year.

09/11/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Sepsis is the number one preventable cause of death in the world, but very few people know what it is and what the consequences are. Every year, around 49 million people suffers from sepsis and 11 million don't survive. To raise awareness about how to prevent and identify signs of sepsis, World Sepsis Day takes place every year on September 13th.

Sepsis arises when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It is always caused by an infection from bacteria, fungi or virus, including viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. Sepsis triggers a chain reaction throughout the body and is a life-threatening medical emergency. Without timely treatment, it can rapidly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death.

Your knowledge can save lives

If someone shows signs of sepsis, it is important to seek medical care immediately. Every hour counts.

These signs may indicate sepsis:
  • Slurred speech or confusion
  • Extreme shivering or muscle pain/fever
  • Passing no urine all day
  • Severe breathlessness
  • It feels like you are going to die
  • Skin mottled or discoloured

Source: www.worldsepsisday.org/sepsis

Prevent and protect

Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract.1 An estimated 50 % of all cases of sepsis can be attributed to healthcare associated infections (HAI)2, such as pneumonia or urinary tract infection.3 Consequently, reducing the number of infections is the best way to prevent the risk of sepsis.

Bactiguard develops and supplies infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of healthcare associated infections that may develop into sepsis.

Learn more about sepsis: www.worldsepsisday.org/wsd2021, www.sepsis.org/sepsis-basics/what-is-sepsis

References:
1. CDC https://www.cdc.gov/sepsis/what-is-sepsis.html
2. Eber MR et al. Arch Intern Med. 2010 Feb 22;170(4):347-53.PMID:20177037
3. Rudd et al, https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(19)32989-7.

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 11 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2021 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
