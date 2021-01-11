Bactiguard : board member Anna Martling appointed “Cancer Researcher of the Year 2021”

The Swedish Cancer Society has appointed Professor Anna Martling as the winner of the prestigious award 'Cancer Researcher of the Year 2021'. Anna Martling is a Professor of surgery with focus on colorectal cancer at Karolinska Institutet and Chief Physician at Karolinska University Hospital. She is also a member of Bactiguard's Board of Directors.

Anna Martling's research has contributed to significant changes in the treatment of bowel cancer, both nationally and internationally. Her research spans diagnostics, treatment and rehabilitation, and she has been a leader in developing new treatment strategies that have led to improved survival and quality of life for patients with bowel cancer.

'Intestinal cancer is one of the most common cancers in Sweden and affects almost 7,000 people annually. Unfortunately, the disease still has a high mortality rate, so this is an area where it is really possible to make a big difference for patients,' says Anna Martling in a press release from the Swedish Cancer Society.

This is the sixth time the prize has been awarded by the Swedish Cancer Society and, just like previous years, it will take place in connection with a gala tonight on national television, 'Together against cancer'. In connection with tonight's live gala, a report on Anna Martling's research will be broadcasted.

The Swedish Cancer Society's motivation:

'For outstanding research on colon and rectal cancer, diseases that affect about 7,000 people every year in Sweden. Surgeon Anna Martling's research gives patients an increased chance of a cure or longer survival with a good quality of life. She is now leading new studies to reduce the risk of recurrence of bowel cancer and to identify with precision medicine the patients who benefit most from a specific treatment.'