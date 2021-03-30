Bactiguard : Annual Report 2020

The annual report for Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) 2020 is now available at www.bactiguard.com.

The annual report is available as a downloadable PDF document in both Swedish and English. A printed version of the report will be available from April 28 and can be ordered by sending an email to: info@bactiguard.com.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 20.45 CET on March 30, 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Gabriella Caracciolo, CFO and deputy CEO, mobile +46 72 141 62 49

