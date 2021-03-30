Log in
Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)

BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
03/30
169 SEK   -1.46%
Bactiguard : Annual Report 2020

03/30/2021 | 02:50pm EDT
The annual report for Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) 2020 is now available at www.bactiguard.com.

The annual report is available as a downloadable PDF document in both Swedish and English. A printed version of the report will be available from April 28 and can be ordered by sending an email to: info@bactiguard.com.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 20.45 CET on March 30, 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Gabriella Caracciolo, CFO and deputy CEO, mobile +46 72 141 62 49

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 18:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 20,2 M 20,2 M
Net income 2020 -37,0 M -4,23 M -4,23 M
Net Debt 2020 254 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -130x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 736 M 656 M 657 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,9x
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cecilia Marie Edström Chief Executive Officer
Gabriella Björknert Caracciolo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Nils Peder Christian Kinch Chairman
Stefan Grass Chief Medical Officer & Deputy CEO
Ingrid Mia Arnhult Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)19.93%661
COLOPLAST A/S4.15%32 626
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED0.35%19 434
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-15.85%9 760
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%8 418
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-25.91%8 029
