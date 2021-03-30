Log in
BACTIGUARD  : Annual Report 2020
PU
02:50pBACTIGUARD  : Annual Report2021-03-30
PU
02:46pBACTIGUARD  : Annual Report 2020
AQ
Bactiguard : Annual Report2021-03-30

03/30/2021
ANNUAL REPORT

2020

The Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Bactiguard Holding AB (publ.), corporate identity number 556822-1187, hereby present the Annual Report for the 2020 financial year for the parent company and Group, which comprises the Board of Directors' report (pages 4-5,10-19,24-25 and 30-49) and the financial statements, as well as the notes and comments (pages 50-80). The consolidated income statement and balance sheet and the parent company's income statement and balance sheet are adopted at the Annual General Meeting.

more than 200 million catheters sold

69%

reduced risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections

99.98%

of the new Coronavirus is inactivated by Hydrocyn aqua disinfectant

This is Bactiguard

WE SAVE LIVES

Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with the mission to reduce the risk of infections and save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply effective and safe infection prevention solutions.

Bactiguard has a unique offer in the field of infection prevention. Our products and expertise enable us to significantly lower the risk of infections, increase the quality of life for patients, shorten hospital stays and reduce costs. Our range of products also helps to reduce the use of antibiotics.

Bactiguard is a global company with its headquarters, product development and production next to the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, Sweden. In Malaysia we have product development as well as a modern production facility. We have our own sales organisation covering the Nordic region and Malaysia, while distributors and license partners give us access to the rest of the world.

The core business comprises products that have Bactiguard's effective and safe coating technology, as well as Hydrocyn aqua, an alcohol-free product line for wound care and disinfection. We also license our coating technology to global medtech companies.

The risk of infections is high in healthcare around the world. An increase in infections leads to complications, a higher mortality rate and a lower quality of life for patients, longer hospital stays and higher costs. Infections also lead to a greater use of antibiotics, which increases the risk of antibiotic resistance. Infection prevention is therefore a crucial sustainability issue for the whole world and a central component in future healthcare.

Headquarters in

Listed on the main list

Global presence

Production in

Stockholm

of Nasdaq Stockholm,

Malaysia and

the Mid Cap segment.

Sweden

Our vision

To eliminate infections in order to:

  • Increase patient safety and save lives.
  • Reduce the use of antibiotics and limit the spread of multi-resistant bacteria.
  • Reduce healthcare costs.

Our mission

We save lives by developing and offering infection prevention solutions that reduce the risk of infections.

Annual Report 2020 | Bactiguard 3

Year in brief / Board of Directors' Report

YEAR IN BRIEF

Acquisitions

In February 2020 Bactiguard completed its first company acquisition. The acquisition of Vigilenz expanded our portfolio with products for wound care and disinfection, for example Hydrocyn aqua. It also increased our skills in product development, and gave us a modern and efficient production facility and a sales team in Malaysia.

More expertise in sales and marketing

We recruited key staff in sales and marketing and set up our own sales organisation for the Nordic region.

Pandemic

The pandemic resulted in healthcare resources being reallocated throughout the world. Regular health services were sidelined, with many planned operations postponed. This resulted in a drop in demand for consumables during the pandemic.

The pandemic has created a significant global healthcare backlog, which makes infection prevention one of the most important sustainability issues for future healthcare.

Key performance indicators

MSEK unless otherwise stated

2020

2019

Revenues

186.0

193.9

EBITDA 1

26.7

61.6

EBITDA margin, % 1

14

32

Operating profit/loss

-17.6

19.5

Profit/loss before tax

-41.9

10.4

Net profit/loss for the year 2

-38,4

16.3

Cash flow from operating activities 1

0.7

54.0

Net debt 1

254.1

185.0

Equity ratio, % 1

55

60

Return on assets, %

-2.3

3.1

Return on equity, %

-11.2

2.7

Earnings per share, SEK 2

-1,14

0.49

Average number of employees

163

60

  1. Definition and reconciliation of key figures are presented in page 84.
  2. Information regarding change in this key figure compared to the report for the fourth quarter of 2020 is presented in page 60.

Revenues and EBITDA margin

200

35

30

150

25

100

20

15

50

10

5

0

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

0

License revenues, MSEK

Other revenues, MSEK

Sales of BIP products, MSEK

EBITDA margin, %

4 Bactiguard | Annual Report 2020

Year in brief | Board of Directors' Report

Bactiguard advanced on Allbright's

Nasdaq Stockholm moved Bactiguard

green list of Nasdaq Stockholm's

from the Small to the Mid Cap list.

most gender-equal companies.

Annual Report 2020 | Bactiguard 5

