Bactiguard : Annual Report2021-03-30

of the new Coronavirus is inactivated by Hydrocyn aqua disinfectant

We save lives by developing and offering infection prevention solutions that reduce the risk of infections.

Reduce the use of antibiotics and limit the spread of

To eliminate infections in order to:

The risk of infections is high in healthcare around the world. An increase in infections leads to complications, a higher mortality rate and a lower quality of life for patients, longer hospital stays and higher costs. Infections also lead to a greater use of antibiotics, which increases the risk of antibiotic resistance. Infection prevention is therefore a crucial sustainability issue for the whole world and a central component in future healthcare.

The core business comprises products that have Bactiguard's effective and safe coating technology, as well as Hydrocyn aqua, an alcohol-free product line for wound care and disinfection. We also license our coating technology to global medtech companies.

Bactiguard is a global company with its headquarters, product development and production next to the Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge, Sweden. In Malaysia we have product development as well as a modern production facility. We have our own sales organisation covering the Nordic region and Malaysia, while distributors and license partners give us access to the rest of the world.

Bactiguard has a unique offer in the field of infection prevention. Our products and expertise enable us to significantly lower the risk of infections, increase the quality of life for patients, shorten hospital stays and reduce costs. Our range of products also helps to reduce the use of antibiotics.

Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with the mission to reduce the risk of infections and save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply effective and safe infection prevention solutions.

Year in brief

YEAR IN BRIEF

Acquisitions

In February 2020 Bactiguard completed its first company acquisition. The acquisition of Vigilenz expanded our portfolio with products for wound care and disinfection, for example Hydrocyn aqua. It also increased our skills in product development, and gave us a modern and efficient production facility and a sales team in Malaysia.

More expertise in sales and marketing

We recruited key staff in sales and marketing and set up our own sales organisation for the Nordic region.

Pandemic

The pandemic resulted in healthcare resources being reallocated throughout the world. Regular health services were sidelined, with many planned operations postponed. This resulted in a drop in demand for consumables during the pandemic.

The pandemic has created a significant global healthcare backlog, which makes infection prevention one of the most important sustainability issues for future healthcare.

Key performance indicators

MSEK unless otherwise stated 2020 2019 Revenues 186.0 193.9 EBITDA 1 26.7 61.6 EBITDA margin, % 1 14 32 Operating profit/loss -17.6 19.5 Profit/loss before tax -41.9 10.4 Net profit/loss for the year 2 -38,4 16.3 Cash flow from operating activities 1 0.7 54.0 Net debt 1 254.1 185.0 Equity ratio, % 1 55 60 Return on assets, % -2.3 3.1 Return on equity, % -11.2 2.7 Earnings per share, SEK 2 -1,14 0.49 Average number of employees 163 60

Definition and reconciliation of key figures are presented in page 84. Information regarding change in this key figure compared to the report for the fourth quarter of 2020 is presented in page 60.

Revenues and EBITDA margin

200 35 30 150 25 100 20 15 50 10 5 0 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 0

License revenues, MSEK Other revenues, MSEK Sales of BIP products, MSEK EBITDA margin, %

