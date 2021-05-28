Log in
    BACTI B   SE0005878741

BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bactiguard : Healthcare acquired infections increases the mortality during Covid-treatment in India

05/28/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Overuse of antibiotics and superbugs could be worsening the Covid-19 pandemic in India, according to an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study of 10 hospitals. The study shows that more than half of the Covid-19 patients who get a secondary bacterial or fungal infection die.

Covid-19 mortality worldwide is 10 %, the subgroup of patients with Covid-19 and a secondary infection which was part of the ICMR study, had a mortality of 56.7 %. According to the researchers only 4 % of the 17,000 Covid patients studied had secondary bacterial and fungal infections but extrapolating these numbers to total Covid-19 hospitalizations shows that thousands of people must have had a prolonged hospital stay, needing higher doses of antibiotics to prevent hospital acquired infections that typically develop after 10 days.

The study also highlights that many patients needed strong antibiotics as they had superbugs that couldn't be treated with regular antibiotics. 52 % of the patients received antibiotics of WHO's 'surveillance category' and one fifth of these were administered antibiotics classified as 'last resort' or reserve category. Klebsiella pneumonia that caused pneumonia and UTI was the top pathogen amongst HAIs.1

Many patients have already treated themselves with antibiotics at home and by the time the come to the hospital they need 'stronger' antibiotics. A worrying trend, as a broad use of antibiotics can lead to accelerated emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance. Experts believe that overuse of antibiotics and antifungals could have contributed to an increase in rare infections.

The longer a patient stays in the hospital, the greater the possibility that they will need an ICU or ventilator (which can cause HAI). What is worrisome is the excess of antibiotics will kill good bacteria & put 'pressure' on the pathogens that will end up becoming resistant to the drugs.'

Read the full article >>>

Bactiguard's infection prevention solutions are both effective and safe. They prevent infection and hence reduce the need for antibiotics. A clinical study with 853 patients, performed by Lederer et al.2, showed a 60 % decrease in antibiotic use after introducing Bactiguard coated catheters due to less infections. Another recently published randomised multicentrestudy on 1000 patients shows that urinary tract infections are reduced with 69%. A result that clearly indicates the value for health care in the fight against resistant microbes and hospital acquiredinfections.3

References:

1. Kamini Waliaet al., Infectionand Drug Resistance2021:14 1893-1903, https://www.dovepress.com/getfile.php?fileID=69729
2. Lederer JW et al., J Wocn 2014; 41(5):1-8
3. Kai-Larsen, Y., Grass, S., Mody, B. et al. Foley catheter with noble metal alloy coating for preventing catheter-associated urinary tract infections: a large, multi-center clinical trial. Antimicrob Resist Infect Control 10, 40 (2021). Publisher: Springer Nature.https://rdcu.be/cgCEH

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net income 2020 -38,4 M -4,61 M -4,61 M
Net Debt 2020 254 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 642 M 800 M 797 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cecilia Marie Edström Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabriella Björknert Caracciolo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Nils Peder Christian Kinch Chairman
Stefan Grass Chief Medical Officer & Deputy CEO
Sathish Subramaniam Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)34.27%800
COLOPLAST A/S3.03%33 403
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-2.73%18 821
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-16.34%9 898
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-6.96%9 499
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.00%7 920