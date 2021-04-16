Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Stockholm  >  Bactiguard Holding AB (publ)    BACTI B   SE0005878741

BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(BACTI B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/16 06:35:51 am
193.2 SEK   +2.01%
06:03aBACTIGUARD  : proud founder and member of Vision Zero initiative for India
PU
04/15BACTIGUARD  : introduces wound care in Spain
AQ
04/07BACTIGUARD  : Corporate Governance Report 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bactiguard : proud founder and member of Vision Zero initiative for India

04/16/2021 | 06:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yesterday the first joint working group of the 'Healthcare associated infection - Vision zero for India' platform was held. Significant progress was made in the journey towards establishing a solid platform for reaching the goal of 'zero healthcare-associated infections (HAI)' in India. The initiative is built on a triple helix model including academia, health care providers and life science companies from India and Sweden.

It is a collaborative effort between Swedish hospitals, academia, a group of Swedish companies and the Indian healthcare eco system, on preventing, reducing and addressing Infections at hospitals, nursing homes clinics and in home care. By sharing and reinforcing best practices within education, HAI detection and preventive measures, the project aims to take up the fight against HAI.

The initiative was born during the 'Sweden-India year of health' in 2019, with Bactiguard as one of the founders, and is supported by both governments under the MOU for healthcare. Partners in the program are major Indian hospital chains, including AAIMS (Jodphur), Apollo Hopitals, Fortis, Manipal Hospitals, Max Healthcare and Narayana Health, Swedish institutions, including Karolinska university hospital, Karolinska Institutet, and Umeå University, as well as life science companies, including Bactiguard and Essity.

More Life Science companies are welcome to join, please contact GreenKarmas and Aticka Chona for more information!

Aticka Chona, GreenKarmas
Phone +91 98 101 23730, +46 70 14 15 556
E-mail aticka.chona@greenkarmas.com

Disclaimer

Bactiguard Holding AB published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 10:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
06:03aBACTIGUARD  : proud founder and member of Vision Zero initiative for India
PU
04/15BACTIGUARD  : introduces wound care in Spain
AQ
04/07BACTIGUARD  : Corporate Governance Report 2020
PU
03/30BACTIGUARD  : Annual Report 2020
PU
03/30BACTIGUARD  : Annual Report2021-03-30
PU
03/30BACTIGUARD  : Annual Report 2020
AQ
03/26BACTIGUARD  : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Bactiguard Holding ..
AQ
03/22BACTIGUARD  : Continued exemptions to slow the spread of infection
PU
03/12BACTIGUARD  : Coating Technology Shown To Prevent Catheter-Associated Infections..
MT
03/11BACTIGUARD  : A large randomized clinical trial shows significant reduction in u..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 177 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net income 2020 -38,4 M -4,55 M -4,55 M
Net Debt 2020 254 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -125x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 353 M 751 M 753 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 28,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cecilia Marie Edström Chief Executive Officer
Gabriella Björknert Caracciolo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Nils Peder Christian Kinch Chairman
Stefan Grass Chief Medical Officer & Deputy CEO
Ingrid Mia Arnhult Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB (PUBL)32.45%751
COLOPLAST A/S3.23%33 501
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED3.73%20 160
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-11.11%10 571
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-12.90%8 885
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS-17.63%8 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ