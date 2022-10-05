Baden Announces Second Closing of Private Placement Offering of Northstar Gaming Subscription Receipts for Gross Proceeds of $1.055 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baden Resources Inc. (CSE: BDN) ("Baden" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated June 30, 2022 and September 15, 2022, NorthStar Gaming Inc. (“NorthStar”) has completed a second tranche of its offering (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts (the “Subscription Receipts”) by issuing a further 2,110,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1,055,000 (the “2nd Tranche”). NorthStar has now issued a total of 10,150,000 Subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $5,075,000. This is in addition to the previously announced subscription by Torstar Corporation of 50,000 preferred shares in NorthStar for gross proceeds of $5,000,000 (the “Torstar Investment”). NorthStar has raised $10,075,000 in connection with the Offering (inclusive of the Torstar Investment). NorthStar may close additional tranches of the Offering.



The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Co-Lead Agents”) along with Eight Capital Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Echelon Capital Markets (collectively, the “Agents”).

In connection with the 2nd Tranche, the Agents received: (i) a cash commission of $63,300 (the "Cash Commission"), which will be payable upon the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions described in the September 15, 2022 press release, and (ii) 126,600 broker warrants on the same terms as described in the September 15, 2022 press release.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar Gaming owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games.

A Canadian company, NorthStar Gaming is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar Gaming is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards and to ensuring local players' entertainment dollars stay in the province of Ontario and other regulated jurisdictions as they develop. Additional information on NorthStar is available at www.northstargaming.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

