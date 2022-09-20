Badger Infrastructure : Investor Day 2022(opens in new window)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
| 3
TODAY WILL BE HANDS ON!
| 4
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Certain statements and information contained in this presentation and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company referenced herein, including statements and information that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements and information. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements and information included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date of this presentation.
In particular, forward-looking information and statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to the following:
The estimated growth potential for the North American market, including Badger's ability to capture growth opportunities and an increased share of existing and growth markets;
The strategic, financial and operational priorities pursued by Badger;
Badger's expectation that it will continue to optimize asset utilization and that the current fleet can achieve the estimated market potential growth;
Expectations related to future non-destructive excavation production and retirement volumes;
The timing, and the impact on the business, if any, of implementation of Badger's strategic initiatives, operational strategies, and the achievement of Badger's long-term strategic financial and operational milestones;
The anticipated impact of Badger's operating model on Badger's ability to realize growth;
General economic and market trends that may impact Badger's business;
Badger's expected capital requirements, the allocation strategy in respect of Badger's capital, and the anticipated impacts on its financial, operational and growth targets resulting therefrom;
The effectiveness of Badger's internal processes, technology, and systems; and
The timing, and the impact on margins and capital efficiencies, if any, of Badger's growth, platform and financial strategies as well as Badger's operating model strategies. The forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation rely on certain expected economic conditions and overall demand for Badger's services and are based on certain assumptions. The assumptions used to generate this forward-looking information and statements are, among other things, that:
Badger will maintain its financial position and financial resources, including credit facilities, will continue to be available to Badger;
The actions taken by Badger to protect the health and safety of its employees, customers and communities, and to mitigate the operational and financial effects of the COVID-19, will have the intended effects;
The overall market for Badger's services will not be adversely affected in the long-term by COVID-19, economic disruption, or other factors beyond Badger's control such as weather, natural disasters, global events, legislation changes and technological advances;
There will be long-term sustained customer demand for non-destructive excavation services from a broad range of end use markets in North America;
Badger will maintain relationships with current customers and develop successful relationships with new customers;
Badger will collect customer payments in a timely manner;
Badger will be able to compete effectively for the demand for its services;
There will not be significant changes in profit margins due to pricing changes driven by market conditions, competition, regulatory factors or other unforeseen factors;
Badger will be able to leverage and fully utilize its technology and internal systems; and
Badger will realize and continue to realize the efficiencies of the ERP implementation, shared services center, operating model alignment and other strategic initiatives.
Risk factors and other uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the magnitude and length of the global, national and regional economic and social disruption being caused as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; national, regional and local governmental laws, regulations and orders relating to the COVID-19 pandemic that may materially adversely impact the Company's ability to continue operations; political and economic conditions; industry competition; price fluctuations in commodity markets and related products and services; Badger's ability to attract and retain key personnel; the availability of future debt and equity financing; changes in laws or regulations, including taxation and environmental regulations; extreme or unsettled weather patterns; and fluctuations in foreign exchange or interest rates.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing factors are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results is included in reports on file with securities regulatory authorities in Canada and may be accessed through the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com) or at the Company's website. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
| 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 16:09:07 UTC.