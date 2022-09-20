Badger Infrastructure : Investor Day 2022(opens in new window)

Certain statements and information contained in this presentation and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company referenced herein, including statements and information that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will", "may" and similar expressions relating to matters that are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements and information. The Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements and information included in this presentation should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date of this presentation.

In particular, forward-looking information and statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to the following:

The estimated growth potential for the North American market, including Badger's ability to capture growth opportunities and an increased share of existing and growth markets;

The strategic, financial and operational priorities pursued by Badger;

Badger's expectation that it will continue to optimize asset utilization and that the current fleet can achieve the estimated market potential growth;

Expectations related to future non-destructive excavation production and retirement volumes;

non-destructive excavation production and retirement volumes; The timing, and the impact on the business, if any, of implementation of Badger's strategic initiatives, operational strategies, and the achievement of Badger's long-term strategic financial and operational milestones;

long-term strategic financial and operational milestones; The anticipated impact of Badger's operating model on Badger's ability to realize growth;

General economic and market trends that may impact Badger's business;

Badger's expected capital requirements, the allocation strategy in respect of Badger's capital, and the anticipated impacts on its financial, operational and growth targets resulting therefrom;

The effectiveness of Badger's internal processes, technology, and systems; and

The timing, and the impact on margins and capital efficiencies, if any, of Badger's growth, platform and financial strategies as well as Badger's operating model strategies. The forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation rely on certain expected economic conditions and overall demand for Badger's services and are based on certain assumptions. The assumptions used to generate this forward-looking information and statements are, among other things, that: