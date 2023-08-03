Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. is a Canada-based company that provides non-destructive excavating services. The Company's Badger Daylighting technology is an essential service provider to North America's infrastructure. The Company's market segment consists of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. The Company delivers a range of services and applications including daylighting, utility pole holes, slot trenching, service pits, trenching, debris removal, anode installations, shoring installations, pipeline crossing, pipeline tie-ins, tank cleanouts and emergency response. It provides services to a diverse customer base, including oil and gas, energy, industrial, construction, transportation and other markets, as well as numerous government agencies within Canada and the United States.