Gold miners help lift Toronto market to weekly gain

TSX ends up 0.2%, at 19,501.49
For the week, the index gains 0.6%
Materials and industrials both rise 0.4%
March 24 (Reuters) -
Canada's main stock index recouped its earlier decline to
close higher on Friday, helped by gains for industrial and gold
mining shares, as hopes rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve's
tightening campaign is coming to an end amid turmoil in the
banking sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 41.57 points, or 0.2%, at 19,501.49. For the
week, it was up 0.6%, after two straight weeks of declines.
Wall Street also closed higher as Fed officials calmed
investor skittishness over a potential liquidity crisis in the
banking sector.
Growing confidence in money markets that the next move
by the Fed will be to cut interest rates helped support stocks,
Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
Shares in German giant Deutsche Bank were knocked by
worries that regulators and central banks have not yet contained
the worst shock to the sector since the 2008 global financial
crisis.
"Markets continue to wrestle with this flare-up in
uncertainty within the banking industry," said Craig Basinger,
chief market strategist at Purpose Investments.
"On a day-to-day basis, it looks worse today, with what's
going on in Deutsche Bank and the European banks."
Industrials rose 0.4%, helped by a gain of 6.8% for the
shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd after
the company reported fourth quarter results and raised its
quarterly dividend.
The materials group, which includes gold and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, also added 0.4%. Gold has
benefited in recent days from safe-haven demand.
But energy was a drag, falling 0.6%, as oil futures
settled 1% lower at $69.26 a barrel.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Johann M
Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Marguerita
Choy)