BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
02/12 04:10:00 pm
107.48 USD   +1.28%
10:31aBADGER METER : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
01/29BADGER METER : Investor Overview Presentation
01/29BADGER METER : Q4 Earnings, Revenue Rise
Badger Meter : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

02/12/2021 | 04:31pm EST
The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) per share to shareholders of record on February 26, 2021, payable March 12, 2021.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 418 M - -
Net income 2020 48,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 97,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 63,0x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 3 090 M 3 090 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,16x
EV / Sales 2021 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 567
Free-Float 77,5%
Technical analysis trends BADGER METER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 88,50 $
Last Close Price 106,12 $
Spread / Highest target -13,3%
Spread / Average Target -16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Gale E. Klappa Lead Independent Director
Gail A. Lione Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.12.82%3 090
SMC CORPORATION5.54%41 930
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.47%28 138
COGNEX CORPORATION11.90%15 689
SHIMADZU CORPORATION7.86%12 138
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.8.24%8 979
