  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Badger Meter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMI   US0565251081

BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
111.26 USD   -2.28%
04:21pBadger Meter Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 a Share, Payable Dec. 9 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 25
MT
04:16pBadger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/25BADGER METER INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

11/11/2022 | 04:16pm EST
The Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share to shareholders of record on November 25, 2022, payable December 9, 2022.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 563 M - -
Net income 2022 67,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,9x
Yield 2022 0,74%
Capitalization 3 333 M 3 333 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
EV / Sales 2023 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart BADGER METER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Badger Meter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BADGER METER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 113,86 $
Average target price 98,20 $
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Gale E. Klappa Lead Independent Director
James Frederick Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.1.61%3 333
SMC CORPORATION-19.86%28 622
COGNEX CORPORATION-35.94%8 614
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-30.78%5 327
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-55.78%5 122
RENISHAW PLC-18.16%3 320