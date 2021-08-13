Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Badger Meter, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BMI   US0565251081

BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Badger Meter : Increases Quarterly Dividend 11 Percent

08/13/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today authorized an 11% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.20 per share from $0.18 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 27, 2021. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $0.80 per share.

“Today’s 11% dividend increase marks the company’s 29th consecutive year of increasing its dividend, and is a true testament to our legacy of consistently rewarding our shareholders. Dividends are an important element of the Company's balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation, and a reflection of the strong confidence that Badger Meter has in our ability to continue to generate and grow our earnings and cash flow both organically and via acquisition,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on BADGER METER, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 57,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,9x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 3 052 M 3 052 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 602
Free-Float 77,7%
Technical analysis trends BADGER METER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 104,62 $
Average target price 95,25 $
Spread / Average Target -8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Gale E. Klappa Lead Independent Director
Gail A. Lione Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.11.23%3 052
SMC CORPORATION13.22%43 754
COGNEX CORPORATION1.99%14 469
SHIMADZU CORPORATION16.58%12 350
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-2.39%8 144
RENISHAW PLC-9.20%5 265