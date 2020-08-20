Badger Meter : Releases New Sustainability Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has released its biennial 2018-2019 Sustainability Report highlighting its commitment and progress on Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts.

“Sustainability is core to Badger Meter’s purpose and culture, and is the foundation of our strategic business priorities of accelerating profitable growth, driving continuous improvement and empowering our people,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and CEO. “We believe robust ESG practices create long-term value and positive change in the markets we support and in the communities in which we operate.”

The Sustainability Report focuses on four strategic pillars – Governance, Our Products, Our Operations and Our People – that help define and guide Badger Meter’s ESG strategies and execution of those strategies. Through these pillars, Badger Meter’s ESG efforts are focused on the most material and impactful areas, including water conservation, health and safety, operational efficiency, and employee engagement and inclusion.

Bockhorst concluded, “While sustainability has long been core to our culture, and our commitment to preserve the world’s most precious resource, we will continue to take action to ensure we are meeting the demands of the rapidly changing world we live in. There is much we have accomplished in our 115-year history, yet there is more we can, and will do to make a real and positive impact on our planet.”

The Badger Meter Sustainability Report can be found at https://www.badgermeter.com/corporate-sustainability/

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com

