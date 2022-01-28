Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Badger Meter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMI   US0565251081

BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Badger Meter : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Sales Surpass $500 Million Milestone - Form 8-K

01/28/2022 | 08:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Badger Meter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Sales Surpass $500 Million Milestone

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 28, 2022--Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record total sales of $135.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to $112.3 million in the comparable prior year quarter.
  • Strong incremental profitability with a 170 basis point increase in operating profit margins.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.59, a 31% increase compared to $0.45 in the comparable prior year period.
  • Robust $27.1 million of cash provided by operations.
  • Strong order momentum continued, exited quarter with a record backlog.

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Full year 2021 record sales of $505.2 million, 19% higher than $425.5 million in 2020.
  • Operating profit margins increased year-over-year by 30 basis points despite widespread supply chain and inflation dynamics.
  • EPS increased 23% to $2.08 compared to $1.69 in the comparable prior year period.
  • $87.5 million of cash provided by operations.

"The fourth quarter was an excellent finish to an outstanding year, where we achieved record financial results and surpassed $500 million in annual revenues," said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These results reflect the combination of strong demand and order momentum for our innovative smart water solutions, successful water quality acquisition integration activities, relentless execution in the face of acute supply-chain challenges and a world-class team committed to serving customers. We faced many challenges in 2021 and I am extremely proud of how our worldwide team rose to the occasion time and again."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Utility water sales increased a robust 23.4% year-over-year, the result of strong order activity, backlog conversion and water quality acquisition-related sales. Excluding the year-over-year sales benefit from acquisitions of approximately $9 million, core utility water sales increased 14.4% over the prior year comparable quarter and established a new quarterly record. The growth was due to higher ORION® Cellular endpoint sales as well as increased BEACON® SaaS revenue. Backlog grew as continued strong order momentum more than offset recovering production output, as intermittent supply chain limitations continued to impact full conversion of utility water orders to net sales.

Sales of flow instrumentation products grew 8.9% year-over-year as improved demand and easier comparisons across the varied end markets was partially offset by the impact of supply chain disruptions that limited manufacturing output.

Gross margin increased $10.8 million year-over-year, with gross margin as a percent of sales of 40.4%, an increase of 120 basis points over the prior year comparable quarter. The Company executed well on pricing realization and manufacturing output optimization in the face of prevalent inflationary pressures and production volatility caused by restricted component availability. Gross margins benefitted from favorable product and acquisition mix, including higher SaaS revenues. The prior year included a non-recurring discrete network sunset provision benefitting the year-over-year comparison.

Selling, engineering and administration ("SEA") expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $32.0 million, or 23.6% as a percent of sales, compared to $27.1 million, and 24.1% in the comparable prior year quarter. The year-over-year increase in expenses is primarily the result of the addition of the water quality acquisitions, including the related intangible asset amortization as well as higher compensation expenses. Additionally, certain pandemic-impacted expenses such as travel, returned to more normalized levels.

As a result of the above, operating margin was 16.8%, a 170 basis point increase from the prior year's 15.1%. The tax rate of 24.5% was higher than the prior year's 22.6%.

Full Year Recap and Outlook

Bockhorst continued, "We achieved record sales and earnings in fiscal 2021, and I am proud of the way Badger Meter employees came together to generate these strong results while navigating supply chain complexities, inflation and continued challenges from the pandemic. We capitalized on strong customer demand trends for our leading water instrumentation and software offerings. Through disciplined execution, we were are able to differentiate our performance, enhance our competitive position, and deliver for our customers."

"Badger Meter ended 2021 with strong demand for our smart water solutions, and we are well positioned to continue to capitalize on the opportunities in front of us. Our record backlog and order momentum continue to benefit from positive industry fundamentals, including customer requirements to enhance operational efficiency, security and awareness. Leveraging our industry-leading ORION Cellular endpoints and our BEACON digital platform, Badger Meter is transforming our engagement with customers, enabling their ability to address water-related challenges. We remain focused on growth by leveraging innovative technologies, driving higher recurring software revenues and investing in developing robust digital solutions across the water eco-system."

"Looking ahead, sporadic supply chain disruptions and inflation headwinds are expected to continue in the near term. Our teams have demonstrated nimbleness in the face of these challenges in the past, and by sustaining this execution momentum, we expect to continue to deliver strong financial results."

Bockhorst concluded, "I want to thank our employees for putting us in an admirable position for continued success as we start the new year. We have an excellent balance sheet, enabling us to execute our growth strategies including enhancing our digital solutions portfolio, and expanding our employee talent base to address the attractive long-term growth opportunities in our market. We remain excited about the road ahead as we work to preserve and protect the world's most precious resource."

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Badger Meter management will hold a conference call to discuss the company's 2021 results today, Friday January 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central/11:00 AM Eastern time. The call and related presentation can be accessed via webcast through the Investor section of our website. Participants can also register to take part in the call using this online registration link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/473741639. The webcast will be archived on the company's website until its next earnings release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Badger Meter, Inc. (the "company") or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include the duration, severity and geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, government actions to address or mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy, the company's operations and those of our customers and suppliers. In addition, the company's results are subject to general economic conditions, variation in demand from customers, continued market acceptance of new products, the successful integration of acquisitions, competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, material and labor cost increases, tax reform and foreign currency risk. See the company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding risk factors, which are incorporated herein by reference. Badger Meter disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

BADGER METER, INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and earnings per share data)



























Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,






2021

2020

2021

2020






(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)












Net sales


$

135,748


$

112,329


$

505,198


$

425,544












Cost of sales


80,913


68,274


299,714


257,295












Gross margin


54,835


44,055


205,484


168,249












Selling, engineering and administration

31,975


27,093


126,761


103,093












Operating earnings

22,860


16,962


78,723


65,156












Interest (income) expense, net

(49)


12


(20)


30

Other pension and postretirement costs

30


36


120


145












Earnings before income taxes

22,879


16,914


78,623


64,981












Provision for income taxes

5,603


3,820


17,739


15,638












Net earnings


$

17,276


$

13,094


$

60,884


$

49,343












Earnings per share:




















Basic

$

0.59


$

0.45


$

2.09


$

1.70













Diluted

$

0.59


$

0.45


$

2.08


$

1.69












Shares used in computation of earnings per share:


















Basic

29,194,121


29,057,249


29,144,160


29,052,301













Diluted

29,367,693


29,257,929


29,337,586


29,229,868

BADGER METER, INC.




CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)








Assets


December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020



(Unaudited)





Cash and cash equivalents

$

87,174


$

72,273

Receivables

65,866


61,689

Inventories

99,611


81,586

Other current assets

8,709


8,140

Total current assets

261,360


223,688





Net property, plant and equipment

78,050


82,705

Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization

64,176


53,598

Other long-term assets

22,919


22,518

Goodwill

104,313


88,708

Total assets

$

530,818


$

471,217









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Payables

$

41,859


$

34,923

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

20,644


14,617

Other current liabilities

19,643


18,496

Total current liabilities

82,146


68,036





Deferred income taxes

5,385


5,696

Long-term employee benefits and other

40,217


36,226

Shareholders' equity

403,070


361,259

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

530,818


$

471,217

BADGER METER, INC.








CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


Operating activities:







Net earnings

$

17,276


$

13,094


$

60,884


$

49,343










Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations:






Depreciation

2,672


3,121


11,291


12,253


Amortization

4,213


3,160


16,571


12,963


Deferred income taxes

(3,066)


(3,483)


(3,025)


(3,082)


Noncurrent employee benefits

(466)


(365)


(234)


206


Stock-based compensation expense

793


374


2,330


1,415


Changes in:







Receivables

7,745


(148)


(1,240)


3,036


Inventories

(7,948)


(59)


(13,633)


5,129


Payables

(415)


(6,876)


7,005


(391)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,367


(1,347)


(8,281)


(3,522)


Other current liabilities

2,906


8,429


15,842


12,228


Total adjustments

9,801


2,806


26,626


40,235


Net cash provided by operations

27,077


15,900


87,510


89,578










Investing activities:







Property, plant and equipment expenditures

(903)


(3,204)


(6,746)


(9,059)


Proceeds from company owned life insurance plans

-


-


596


-


Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(29,134)


(45,273)


(29,134)


Net cash used for investing activities

(903)


(32,338)


(51,423)


(38,193)










Financing activities:







Net decrease short-term debt

-


-


-


(4,600)


Payment of contingent acquisition consideration

-


(1,001)


-


(1,001)


Dividends paid

(5,839)


(5,232)


(22,155)


(20,340)


Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-


553


2,036


1,058


Repurchase of treasury stock

-


(182)


(460)


(3,116)


Issuance of treasury stock

-


54


72


180


Net cash used for financing activities

(5,839)


(5,808)


(20,507)


(27,819)


Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash

(199)


618


(679)


(164)










Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

20,136


(21,628)


14,901


23,402


Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

67,038


93,901


72,273


48,871










Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

87,174


$

72,273


$

87,174


$

72,273


Contacts

Karen Bauer
(414) 371-7276
kbauer@badgermeter.com

Disclaimer

Badger Meter Inc. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BADGER METER, INC.
08:45aBADGER METER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:43aBADGER METER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Sales Surpass $500 Milli..
PU
08:33aEarnings Flash (BMI) BADGER METER Posts Q4 Revenue $135.7M, vs. Street Est of $127.8M
MT
08:31aBadger Meter Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; Sales Surpass $500 Mill..
BU
01/04Badger Meter Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
2021BADGER METER, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Badger Meter Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Stable at $0.20 a Share, Payable Dec. 10 to ..
MT
2021Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
2021Badger Meter, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable December 10, 2021
CI
2021BADGER METER INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BADGER METER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 496 M - -
Net income 2021 58,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 72,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 43,8x
Yield 2021 0,88%
Capitalization 2 523 M 2 523 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 602
Free-Float -
Chart BADGER METER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Badger Meter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BADGER METER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 86,27 $
Average target price 101,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Gale E. Klappa Lead Independent Director
Gail A. Lione Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.-19.04%2 523
SMC CORPORATION-20.81%35 167
COGNEX CORPORATION-18.25%11 071
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-20.08%9 904
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-16.49%8 066
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-12.47%7 812