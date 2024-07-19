Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today reported record results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record total sales of $216.7 million, 23% higher than the prior year’s $175.9 million.

Operating profit increased 41% year-over-year, with operating profit margins expanding 240 basis points to a record 19.2% from 16.8%.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 47% to $1.12, up from $0.76 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Introduced BlueEdge™, the platform brand aimed at simplifying the Badger Meter suite of scalable solutions integrating water technology, software and services for efficient water management.

Released 2023 Sustainability Report illustrating value-enhancing linkage between financial and ESG performance.

“Our second quarter sales surpassed the $200 million milestone for the first time on the continued strength of AMI demand coupled with customer-accelerated backlog conversion. Record operating profit margins and robust EPS growth in the quarter were the result of higher sales volumes, operational execution and continued selling, engineering and administration (SEA) expense leverage,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I want to thank our employees across the globe for their collective contributions to this record financial performance and for their tireless support of our customers.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Utility water sales increased 26% year-over-year reflecting broad-based growth across the comprehensive suite of smart water offerings, most notably the adoption of our differentiated cellular AMI solution. This includes higher sales of ORION® Cellular endpoints and BEACON® Software as a Service (SaaS) coupled with increased water meter volumes, both mechanical as well as E-Series® Ultrasonic meters. Utility water sales also benefitted from the conversion of elevated backlog.

Sales of flow instrumentation products increased 5% year-over-year with solid growth in the water-focused end markets such as wastewater, globally.

Operating earnings increased 41% year-over-year, with operating profit margins reaching a record 19.2% in the second quarter of 2024, a 240-basis point improvement from the prior year’s 16.8%. Gross margin dollars increased $15.9 million year-over-year, and gross margin as a percent of sales was 39.4%, in line with the 39.5% in the comparable prior year period and continuing at the higher end of the company’s normalized range. The stable gross margin range reflects the continued benefits of positive sales mix and higher volumes despite ongoing inflationary cost pressures.

SEA expenses in the second quarter of 2024 were $43.9 million, $3.9 million higher than the comparable prior year quarter and up $3.3 million sequentially from the first quarter. The year-over-year increase in SEA expenses resulted from continued growth investments including higher personnel-related and R&D costs. SEA as a percent of sales improved 250 basis points to 20.2% from 22.7% in the comparable prior year quarter as a result of the record sales.

The tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 23.8%, below the prior year’s 25.8% due partially to a discrete benefit related to equity compensation transactions. As a result of the above, combined with increased interest income year-over-year, EPS was a record $1.12, up 47% compared to $0.76 in the comparable prior year period.

Outlook

Bockhorst continued, “At the halfway point of the year, we remain pleased with our execution and ability to capitalize on the durable macro trends benefiting the water industry. Our bid funnel and order rates remain constructive, yet as we have long communicated, we face increasingly difficult year-over-year comparisons as the year progresses. With a normalizing backlog, our focus remains on high single digit sales growth in the back half of the year and over the cycle, along with modest operating margin expansion year-over-year, driven by favorable sales mix, value-based price/cost management and SEA leverage. Our balance sheet remains favorably aligned to both organic and acquisition-related growth investments to drive our long-term performance.

As we continue to move beyond the meter, we’ve given a name - BlueEdge - to our expanding suite of end-to-end smart water offerings that give customers the ability to tailor and customize solutions to best meet their unique water resource management needs. These connected devices deliver valuable insights aimed at solving customer challenges across the water cycle. BlueEdge also serves as a strategic lens through which we can evaluate growth investments.

We published our 2023 sustainability report during the quarter which highlights our incremental progress on mitigating ESG risks, reducing costs and enabling customer sustainability outcomes. By both managing and enabling sustainability we aim to safeguard our future.

Bockhorst concluded, “Our resilient end markets, business momentum and our continued focus on innovation and execution provides us with confidence in our ability to increase shareholder value while we enable customers to preserve the world’s most precious resource.”

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and earnings per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 216,658 $ 175,858 $ 412,938 $ 334,959 Cost of sales 131,290 106,424 250,392 202,709 Gross margin 85,368 69,434 162,546 132,250 Selling, engineering and administration 43,856 39,932 84,456 77,702 Operating earnings 41,512 29,502 78,090 54,548 Interest income, net (1,862 ) (827 ) (3,389 ) (1,449 ) Other pension and postretirement costs 12 33 25 65 Earnings before income taxes 43,362 30,296 81,454 55,932 Provision for income taxes 10,306 7,803 19,267 14,024 Net earnings $ 33,056 $ 22,493 $ 62,187 $ 41,908 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.77 $ 2.12 $ 1.43 Diluted $ 1.12 $ 0.76 $ 2.11 $ 1.42 Shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 29,361,034 29,272,693 29,341,407 29,264,166 Diluted 29,528,938 29,447,525 29,512,362 29,434,467

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Assets June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,212 $ 191,782 Receivables 106,229 83,507 Inventories 161,266 153,674 Other current assets 15,510 13,214 Total current assets 509,217 442,177 Net property, plant and equipment 72,454 73,878 Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization 50,178 53,737 Other long-term assets 36,056 33,964 Goodwill 113,355 113,163 Total assets $ 781,260 $ 716,919 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Payables $ 96,011 $ 81,807 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 21,768 29,871 Other current liabilities 20,340 20,270 Total current liabilities 138,119 131,948 Deferred income taxes 4,838 5,061 Long-term employee benefits and other 75,165 63,428 Shareholders' equity 563,138 516,482 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 781,260 $ 716,919

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 33,056 $ 22,493 $ 62,187 $ 41,908 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,849 2,775 5,741 5,438 Amortization 5,242 4,132 10,360 8,416 Deferred income taxes - (366 ) - (376 ) Noncurrent employee benefits (22 ) (185 ) (21 ) (222 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,010 1,601 3,281 2,607 Changes in: Receivables (14,053 ) 340 (23,217 ) (6,503 ) Inventories (851 ) (12,314 ) (7,256 ) (23,753 ) Payables 5,379 1,145 13,339 8,104 Prepaid expenses and other assets (424 ) (2,847 ) (8,489 ) (4,980 ) Other liabilities 3,233 5,995 1,954 10,100 Total adjustments 3,363 276 (4,308 ) (1,169 ) Net cash provided by operations 36,419 22,769 57,879 40,739 Investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2,341 ) (2,664 ) (5,017 ) (6,935 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (75 ) (3,000 ) (17,127 ) Net cash used for investing activities (2,341 ) (2,739 ) (8,017 ) (24,062 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (7,934 ) (6,591 ) (15,876 ) (13,217 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 521 - 751 58 Net cash used for financing activities (7,413 ) (6,591 ) (15,125 ) (13,159 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash 237 5 (307 ) 235 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,902 13,444 34,430 3,753 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 199,310 128,361 191,782 138,052 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 226,212 $ 141,805 $ 226,212 $ 141,805

