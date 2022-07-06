Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Badger Meter, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BMI   US0565251081

BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
80.93 USD   +0.42%
09:04aBadger Meter Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
06/16Badger Meter Releases 2020-2021 Biennial Sustainability Report
BU
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Badger Meter's Price Target to $80 from $95, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Badger Meter Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

07/06/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday July 20, 2022. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its second quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.

A live webcast will be accessible from the Investor section of the Company’s website. Conference call participants can pre-register utilizing the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/810121935 After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website until its next earnings release.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BADGER METER, INC.
09:04aBadger Meter Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
06/16Badger Meter Releases 2020-2021 Biennial Sustainability Report
BU
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Badger Meter's Price Target to $80 from $95, Keeps Underweight R..
MT
06/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Targets for Industrial Equipment Names as Market Forces Pr..
MT
05/26BADGER METER, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/19NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Set for -2-
DJ
05/04BADGER METER INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form..
AQ
05/04Declaration of Voting Results by Badger Meter, Inc
CI
04/29Badger Meter Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable June 10 to Sharehol..
MT
04/29Badger Meter Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BADGER METER, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 543 M - -
Net income 2022 64,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 132 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 1,01%
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 837
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart BADGER METER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Badger Meter, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BADGER METER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 80,93 $
Average target price 96,80 $
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Gale E. Klappa Lead Independent Director
James Frederick Stern Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.-24.05%2 369
SMC CORPORATION-22.12%29 084
COGNEX CORPORATION-43.31%7 658
WUHAN GUIDE INFRARED CO., LTD.-27.02%6 170
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.-44.22%5 408
RENISHAW PLC-22.51%3 209