    BMI   US0565251081

BADGER METER, INC.

(BMI)
Badger Meter : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

10/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on Friday, October 15, 2021. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.

A live webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website (https://investors.badgermeter.com/home/default.aspx). Investors and other call participants can pre-register utilizing the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8781/badger-meter-inc-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call/. After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website until its next earnings release.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 492 M - -
Net income 2021 57,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 80,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,8x
Yield 2021 0,74%
Capitalization 2 951 M 2 951 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,83x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 602
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth C. Bockhorst Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert A. Wrocklage Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William J. Parisen Vice President-Global Operations
Gale E. Klappa Lead Independent Director
Gail A. Lione Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BADGER METER, INC.7.53%2 951
SMC CORPORATION7.97%41 513
COGNEX CORPORATION-0.08%14 175
SHIMADZU CORPORATION20.07%12 983
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.0.31%8 368
RENISHAW PLC-17.57%4 665