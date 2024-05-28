BlueEdge™

- With more than a century of experience serving municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide, Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is a trusted water technology innovator. Today, the company announces the launch of, a customizable suite of solutions designed to drive visibility and optimization of water assets.

The Milwaukee-based business is a flow meter pioneer, from introducing the first frost-proof water meter nearly 120 years ago, to today's digitally connected water management solutions. Innovation has bolstered the company's offerings to now include water quality and pressure monitoring, alongside advanced software solutions. BlueEdge unifies Badger Meter products, software and services to help customers orchestrate end-to-end solutions to address water challenges.

"We're proud to empower our customers to effectively manage water resources now and for generations to come. Today, we continue to build upon our legacy of advancement with BlueEdge," said Ken Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Badger Meter.

BlueEdge is supported by a global team providing expertise on the products, software and services available to improve operational efficiencies and build resilience, based on unique customer needs.

By facilitating custom, scalable offerings that are designed to meet the changing needs of water utilities and industrial customers worldwide, BlueEdge addresses common challenges in water management, including distribution network monitoring, environmental monitoring, drinking water treatment, customer water usage, HVAC systems, industrial process, wastewater and facilities operation.

Through the BlueEdge suite of solutions, customers can monitor their water use with highly accurate and reliable meters, sensors, instruments and valves, enhanced by real-time data collection and transmission. Powerful software analytics and visualization tools deliver insights into water quality, usage patterns, asset performance and system health. This level of detail informs action, driving continuous improvement and expansion of a customer's BlueEdge solution deployment.

"We've listened to our customers and built an architecture that is tailored to support their evolving needs with BlueEdge. Our team of experts is dedicated to customer success every step on their smart water journey, building resilient, sustainable communities in the process," said Matt Stuyvenberg, Vice President of Software and Water Quality at Badger Meter.

The City of Galveston, Texas, is using AMI network upgrades to move beyond the meter, managing water and wastewater pressure, quality and water supply across the island. As challenges were identified, solution architects from Badger Meter worked with city staff to deploy water quality and pressure monitoring technology for a holistic view of the water network.

Sensors and monitoring devices are deployed at strategic sites to capture the chemistry, clarity and disinfection levels of the water supply. This data is fed directly to BEACON® SaaS and viewable alongside pressure and consumption data. Operators can utilize the near real-time data from BEACON to dose chemicals accurately and flush lines proactively.

BlueEdge has furthered system extensibility in Galveston, delivering:

An energy-efficient, cost-effective way to read water meters.

High-resolution data to identify potential network problems before they become emergencies.

Improved water conservation.

Improvements to utility operations.

Wherever your water flows, BlueEdge can help improve operations with connected devices that deliver valuable insights. Backed by a supportive global team with best-in-class service, BlueEdge brings confidence to operations and gives you an edge on water management.

visit badgermeter.com/BlueEdge.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter is a leading innovator in water technology solutions, serving municipal, commercial, and industrial customers worldwide for over a century. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Badger Meter continues to redefine smart water management with its comprehensive suite of products, software, and services.