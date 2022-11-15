Advanced search
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:11 2022-11-15 am EST
748.80 GBX   +3.11%
A flurry of bad news weighs on the LSE
MS
05:45aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks on Hold Despite Brighter Mood
DJ
05:38a5Y/30Y Gilt Yield Spread Could Steepen By 50Bps in 12 Months, RBC Says
DJ
A flurry of bad news weighs on the LSE

11/15/2022 | 05:58am EST
Monday wasnt a great start to the week, as the rally that started last week fizzled following hawkish comments from Fed official Christopher Waller. However, there was a bit of optimism when Joe Biden said "there need not be another cold war" after speaking with Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali. The FTSE 100 was up 0.9%.

But this morning, the blue-chip index struggled for direction, after Vodafone released disappointing results, cutting its full-year free cash flow guidance.

In addition, new figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, while vacancies dropped. The unemployment rate was up 3.6% in the three months to September, against a Reuters consensus of 3.5%.

In other news, Bloomberg reported that London has lost its crown as the biggest stock market in Europe, as the total capitalization of companies listed in Paris exceeded that of companies listed in London for the first time on Monday.

The Paris stock exchange has a capitalization of 2,823 billion dollars, compared to 2,821 billion dollars for the London stock exchange. This is a stark contrast with 2014, when the London Stock Exchange weighed in at more than $4 trillion, compared to $2,234 for Paris.

Among stocks BAE Systems climbed 2.9% after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a 4.2 billion pound contract to build five ships for the Royal Navy.

 

Things to read today:

Central banks to shift away from ‘jumbo’ interest rate rises as outlook darkens (Financial Times)

UK Stocks Are Most Disliked Among Investors, BofA Survey Shows (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 828 M 26 764 M 26 764 M
Net income 2022 1 523 M 1 785 M 1 785 M
Net Debt 2022 2 679 M 3 140 M 3 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 22 448 M 26 319 M 26 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 726,20 GBX
Average target price 910,66 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC32.08%26 319
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.82%136 800
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION30.51%121 089
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION27.29%74 146
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.48%66 537
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.40%41 470