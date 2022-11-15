A flurry of bad news weighs on the LSE

But this morning, the blue-chip index struggled for direction, after Vodafone released disappointing results, cutting its full-year free cash flow guidance.

In addition, new figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Britain's unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, while vacancies dropped. The unemployment rate was up 3.6% in the three months to September, against a Reuters consensus of 3.5%.

In other news, Bloomberg reported that London has lost its crown as the biggest stock market in Europe, as the total capitalization of companies listed in Paris exceeded that of companies listed in London for the first time on Monday.

The Paris stock exchange has a capitalization of 2,823 billion dollars, compared to 2,821 billion dollars for the London stock exchange. This is a stark contrast with 2014, when the London Stock Exchange weighed in at more than $4 trillion, compared to $2,234 for Paris.

Among stocks BAE Systems climbed 2.9% after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a 4.2 billion pound contract to build five ships for the Royal Navy.

