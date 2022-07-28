BAE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

Cressida Hogg is currently Chairman of the Board of Land Securities Group PLC (Landsec), a position she has held since 2018, having served as a non-executive of the company since 2014. Landsec has today announced that she will retire from its board next year and is expected to do so no later than its AGM in July 2023. She is also a non-executive director of London Stock Exchange Group plc, where she is the Senior Independent Director and chairs its Remuneration Committee. Cressida has previously enjoyed a long executive career, spent largely with 3i Group, during which she developed a deep understanding of large, long-term infrastructure projects and businesses, gaining international experience whilst working in various countries including the US, Canada, India, Australia and the Middle East.





