    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:48 2022-07-28 am EDT
770.40 GBX   -1.48%
06:36aBAE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate
PU
05:37aShell Has Solid 2Q, But Faces Oil-Price Uncertainty, Says eToro
DJ
05:08aPound Rises on Europe's Energy Fears, Fed Decision
DJ
BAE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Cressida Hogg is currently Chairman of the Board of Land Securities Group PLC (Landsec), a position she has held since 2018, having served as a non-executive of the company since 2014. Landsec has today announced that she will retire from its board next year and is expected to do so no later than its AGM in July 2023. She is also a non-executive director of London Stock Exchange Group plc, where she is the Senior Independent Director and chairs its Remuneration Committee. Cressida has previously enjoyed a long executive career, spent largely with 3i Group, during which she developed a deep understanding of large, long-term infrastructure projects and businesses, gaining international experience whilst working in various countries including the US, Canada, India, Australia and the Middle East.


Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 376 M 26 949 M 26 949 M
Net income 2022 1 544 M 1 860 M 1 860 M
Net Debt 2022 2 136 M 2 573 M 2 573 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 24 642 M 29 678 M 29 678 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC42.49%29 678
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.89%132 868
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.65%105 674
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.88%69 299
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.39%60 176
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.93%43 185