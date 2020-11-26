Log in
BAE : CSC celebrates first Visualization Suite opening in Ottawa

11/26/2020
BAE Systems were honoured to mark the occasion with Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, and Commander of the Royal Canadian Navy Vice Admiral Art McDonald in attendance for a tour of the suite.

The visualization technology will transform the way warships are designed, built and delivered for the Royal Canadian Navy. Using the technology to create a virtual prototype and 'Digital Twin' enables a deep understanding of the vessel and the experience of those serving on board before manufacturing begins.

The technology allows a fully detailed view of the ship's design from any angle or area with the ability to inspect and examine equipment and systems quickly and easily, a key benefit in maturing and ensuring design, and in supporting the program's prime contractor, Irving Shipbuilding, as it plans for build. Our engineers are able to mature design across countries and time zones, working together with our partners and customer to create the right ship for Canada.

The Canadian Surface Combatant is being designed to meet Canada's unique needs and will deliver immense economic benefits in Canada from across the program team. Our visualisation technology promotes efficiency, quality and safety in the CSC program for the Royal Canadian Navy and the Government of Canada.

The CSC team, includes BAE Systems as ship designer, Lockheed Martin Canada leading the design team and Irving Shipbuilding as prime contractor who will build the CSC at their Halifax Shipyard. Over 10,000 people are employed in Canada collectively across all the partner companies supporting the design of the Canadian Surface Combatant, with thousands more in long-term, high-value job creation.

Across our three Global Combat Ship programs in Canada, the UK and Australia, 3D visualization suites pioneered by BAE Systems in the UK for the Type 26 program are transforming how ships are designed.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 21:50:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
EPS Revisions
