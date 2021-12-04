Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Can Britain become a new space pioneer?

12/04/2021 | 06:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The thought of working in space is genuinely exciting for most of us. I was lucky enough to join this New Scientist debate to discuss Britain's future in space with the Commander of UK Space Command as well as inspiring leaders from the UK Space Agency and Government.
BAE Systems is growing its presence in space significantly, as you'll have seen with our acquisition of In-Space Missions earlier this year. It was great to hear from UK Space Command's Paul Godfrey that Low Earth Orbit satellite capability, which In-Space Missions brings us, is one of the key technologies they're looking at to build resilience in satellite communications and earth observation.

Rebecca Evernden, Director of the Space Directorate in government, who was responsible for the recent UK National Space Strategy, talked about the importance of sustainability in space. This includes both earth observation to monitor the impacts of climate change, as well as the sustainability of space itself in terms of security and debris.
Emily Gravestock, Head of Applications Strategy at UK Space Agency was inspirational about how the industry is encouraging space skills for young people and pointed out there are currently 46,500 people in the UK space industry, with a growing proportion of women. She's also confident that the UK will play an important role in NASA's next Moon mission, given all the space technology that comes from this country.
If you watch it, I hope you'll agree it shows that space presents some exciting opportunities for both BAE Systems and the UK as a whole.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 23:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
12/04BAE : Can Britain become a new space pioneer?
PU
12/03U.S. Air Force collaboration on leading-edge enhancement to Compass Call Platform; Air ..
AQ
12/03France says UAE arms deal secures supply chain, jobs
RE
12/02BAE Systems provides propulsion system for first U.S. marine vessel with zero-emission ..
AQ
12/02BAE Systems' new FireNet transceiver completes successful capability demonstration for ..
AQ
12/02BAE Systems plc Receives $316 Million Contract to Deliver Hardened Military GPS Modules
CI
12/02Bae Systems-Backed Kazakh Airline Mulls 2022 IPO
MT
12/01BAE : U.S. Air Force collaboration on leading-edge enhancement to Compass Call Platform
PU
12/01U.S. Air Force Collaborates With BAE Systems on Leading-Edge Enhancement to Compass Cal..
CI
11/29BAE : Launch of Laser Directed Energy Weapon Demonstrator project with Thales UK
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 21 474 M 28 412 M 28 412 M
Net income 2021 1 452 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
Net Debt 2021 2 490 M 3 294 M 3 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 17 420 M 23 033 M 23 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 550,80 GBX
Average target price 638,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve Nicholas Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC12.68%23 033
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.42%121 598
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.89%92 060
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION13.54%56 731
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION32.80%55 086
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.16%41 600