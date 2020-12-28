Log in
BAE Systems plc    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/24 07:39:21 am
503.6 GBX   +0.48%
03:37aBAE : Collaborating with UAVTEK to developto develop non 'Bug' drone
PU
12/24BAE SYSTEMS PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
12/21BAE : Augmented Reality glasses
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : Collaborating with UAVTEK to developto develop non 'Bug' drone

12/28/2020 | 08:37am GMT
In even the toughest weather, the Bug can deliver vital tactical intelligence on what's around the corner or over the next hill, working autonomously to give troops a visual update. Combined with our other information advantage products, this video feed could be shared multi-domain, enabling commanders on land, sea and air to increase their situational awareness and inform their decisions.

James Gerard


, Principal Technologist, BAE Systems' Applied Intelligence

Innovations at the annual AWE event are designed to explore emerging technologies and identify specific capabilities, this year focusing on Agile Command, Control and Communication (C3) space suitable for rapid exploitation. Emphasis is placed on innovations which push the boundaries of technology and military capability, testing a range of prototype systems by putting them in the hands of the user whilst giving invaluable military feedback to suppliers.

BAE Systems has been extremely supportive of us as an SME and the team has shared procedural knowledge to improve our engineering processes and practices. BAE Systems has effectively offered us a mentoring partnership and supported us in a variety of activities, whilst still enabling us to remain an agile SME and keep our core offerings and DNA.

Jenna Copley


, Director at UAVTEK

The teams are now working on the next developments on the nano-UAV, exploring sensing equipment and capabilities which could be added, as well as how the Bug could be integrated with other military equipment.

Ref: 147/2020

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:36:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 20 379 M 27 641 M -
Net income 2020 1 222 M 1 658 M -
Net Debt 2020 3 752 M 5 088 M -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 4,66%
Capitalization 16 205 M 21 957 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 88 400
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 600,77 GBX
Last Close Price 504,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-10.76%21 957
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.45%105 993
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.61%98 475
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-12.90%49 948
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-15.50%42 664
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.42%38 904
