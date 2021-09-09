BAE : Committed to supporting those who serve

Following her training, Eaden said that the continuous support she has received from her employer has helped her to achieve these new milestones and fulfil her commitments as a Royal Canadian Naval Reservist.

Eaden, now 25, shared that, 'Growing up I didn't have many resources or opportunities at my disposal, so my mother enrolled me in the Sea Cadet Program of Canada when I was 12. I think she hoped I might follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, who had served in the Naval Air Force from 1944-1957, sadly losing his life while still in active service.

'However, by the time I left the Cadets at 18 I had little interest in the military and found myself not really knowing what direction to take next.'

After completing a university degree in Museum Studies and Conflict Studies Eaden finally discovered the path she wanted to take in life.

'In May 2018 I joined the Reserves. I was still in a part-time job while working towards completing my degree and my employer at the time did not approve of me taking the time off to undertake my basic training. Unfortunately, this meant I was not able to complete my training that year and had to push everything back a year, which sadly has impacted my training and progression to date.'

'I was no longer nervous to bring up my training leave because I knew the company would support me and want me to go. Whenever I've asked to take time off to attend training or events, it has been approved without question. I just make sure any outstanding work is completed or handed over before I leave - it's very much a team effort.'

This was demonstrated recently when Eaden managed to secure one of only 10 spots in the NETP (Naval Environmental Training Programme).

'Despite taking place in Halifax and lasting four weeks in total, BAE Systems made every effort to make sure I was able to secure the time off I needed to attend and complete the course. It was a fantastic experience, and I learned a huge amount, from the ins and outs of Canadian naval ships, to how to save and defend vessels from fire, flood, and enemy forces!

'My colleagues know how important serving my community and country as a Reservist is to me, and it means the world to have their full support.'

This valuable training means that Eaden will be better equipped to support the Canadian Armed Forces in their work and apply her new knowledge to her work at BAE Systems. BAE Systems is proud to support those who serve.