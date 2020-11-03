BAE : Corporate Governance seminar

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial condition, results, operations and businesses of BAE Systems and its strategy, plans and objectives and the markets and economies in which it operates, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements which reflect management's assumptions made on the basis of information available to it at this time, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BAE Systems or the markets and economies in which BAE Systems operates to be materially different from future results, performance orachievements expressedor impliedby such forward-looking statements. BAE Systems undertakes no obligation to update any forward - looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
The Audit Committee monitors the Company'srisk management and internal control systems and reviews their effectiveness. The monitoring and review covers all material controls, including financial, operational and compliance controls
Review the policies and procedures for the identification, assessment, management and reporting of risk
Key risks the committee focuses on are;
Revenue/ profit recognition/ provisioning
Pensions
Taxation
M&A/Goodwill
Net Debt
Operations
Information management
Risk management and internal control systems are underpinned by;
Operational Framework and Code of Conduct
Operational Assurance Statements
Life Cycle Management
Monitoringthe integrity of the Company's financial statements - "fair, balanced and understandable"
Monitoring the independence and effectiveness ofinternal and external audit and management responses to findings and recommendations. Audit quality both internal and external always a priority
Audit Committee - Relationship With Internal Audit
The Role of Internal Audit
Internal Audit plays an integral role in the Company's risk management and assurance Framework and provides regular reports to the Audit Committee. Operates in alignment with IIA Code of Practice.
The independent assurance that Internal Audit provides is a key element of the Company's governance framework.
Taken with management operations and reporting, functional oversight and external audit assurance, Internal Audit provides a service that gives confidence to the Board and amongst the Company's stakeholders.
Regular sessions held with the Audit Director without attendance from Senior Management.
Links with the Audit / CR Committee
Engagement with senior members of the Audit team outside normal regular meetings
The annual Internal Audit programme is agreed jointly by the Audit and Corporate Responsibility committees to ensure that the overarching programme covers financial and operational risks and includes the assessment of ethical and reputational risk management and the Company's values .
Increasing focus on Information management, IT and supply chain integrity
The Committee provides review and oversight of the Company's CR Agenda, through -
Establishedannual rolling agenda focused on responsible trading policy, anti-bribery & corruption, safety
wellbeing, environment, diversity & inclusion
Assurance of compliance with corporate policy & process through
Direct engagement with line management, employees and employee groups
Review of performance metrics
Review ofInternal Audit programme and findings
Site visits(see below)
Other indicators (e.g. Employee Opinion Surveys, external benchmarking surveys)
SettingCR objectives for the CEO and providing recommendation to RemCo on performance rating
Annual site visits to confirm effective implementation of corporate approach at business level (visits to date: US Shipyards, UK Munitions, UK Submarines, UK Air, India, MBDA (UK), US Electronic Systems, US Ordnance)
Directemployee engagement during site visits & meetings with High Potential employees. Attendance at Trade Union and other employee events (e.g. Graduate Conference)
Approving externalreporting (through Annual Report) and external assurance report
Sustainability Agenda fundamental to the success of our business
Our remit has expanded over the last several years, partly in response to government policy and stakeholder input. But the Committee has deepened its approach because we believethat well- designed remuneration can be a tool of culture change and progressive improvement in company performance.
Weestablish and administer detailed goals which form the basis for remuneration of the Executive Directors and the members of the Executive Committee. We also ensure that the incentives we set for short and long-term incentives cascade appropriately throughout the wider workforce.
We seek to assure that theremuneration for the wider workforce is consistent with market trends, with regulation, and is non-discriminatory with respect to gender, ethnicity and other personal attributes not related to performance.
We meet periodically, as do all board members, with the wider workforce and with high-potential employees to engage in candid dialogue.
The Remco chair activelyseeks input from shareholders in advance of policy changes and major decisions on remuneration.
Annual incentive subject to one-third compulsory deferral.
LTI delivered entirely in Performance Shares.
Performance shares vest subject to 3 year performance conditions (25% on each of EPS growth, relative TSR, cash generation and strategic objectives). Further 2 year holding period before release.
Application of reasonable discretion on vesting outcomes.
MSR of 300% for CEO; 200% for GFD to be achieved within 5 years.
Post-cessationshareholding requirement of 100% MSR for 2 years.
Annual incentive subject to one-third compulsory deferral.
LTI delivered in Performance Shares (298% of salary) and Restricted Shares (150% of salary).
Performance shares vest subject to 3 year performance conditions (25% on each of EPS growth, relative TSR, cash generation and strategic objectives). Vested shares released in three equal tranches at end of years 3,4 and 5.
Restricted shares vests end of year 3 + additional 2 year clawback period.
Application of reasonable discretion on vesting outcomes.
MSR of 425% to be achieved within 5 years.
Post-cessationshareholding requirement of 300% salary for 1 year.
OurSustainability Agenda is fundamental to the success of our business. Sustainability is embedded into our Operational Framework & Policies and overseen by a robust Board Governance structure and implemented through our Code of Conduct, Responsible Trading Principles, Internal Controls, Risk Framework, and Delegated Authorities.
We recognise that we can make a valuable contribution towards theUN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that we can influence. Our current agenda supports 8 of the goals.
The policy applies to BAE Systems plc, its wholly owned subsidiaries and all other companies and entities controlled by BAE Systems plc have a substantially equivalent policy applicable.
Our Product Trading Policy helps our line leaders and employees apply the Responsible Trading Principles in practice. It requires them to assess business opportunities according to the level of risk associated with:
The type of product and its intended use.
The end user
The country of sale
Product Trading Evaluation Criteria
Does the Product fulfil its intended purpose and match the customer's stated requirement?
Does the Product conform to BAE Systems Product Safety Policy?
Is the Product able to distinguish planned from unintended targets? Is it proportionate to the role and necessary for its intended purpose?
Can it reasonably be anticipated that the Product will be controlled or prohibited in the foreseeable future?
Is the Product an entirely new class of weapon or capability?
Is there a significant, specific, and foreseeable risk of the Product being diverted or transferred to an unapproved user or utilised for an unauthorised purpose?
Does the Product create a significant lasting adverse environmental or health impact over and above that reasonably necessary in its manufacture, storage, deployment, use, or disposal?
Can the Product's end use reasonably be expected to violate civil liberties or human rights?
Can customers be reasonably expected to maintain and use the Product safely through life?
Is there a reasonable or foreseeable risk that the customer or end user may be subject to regime change or that foreign policy changes such that the reputation of the Company might become damaged?
