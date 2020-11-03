Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems plc    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BAE : Corporate Governance seminar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 11:15am EST

BAE Systems Governance Seminar - 2 November 2020

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial condition, results, operations and businesses of BAE Systems and its strategy, plans and objectives and the markets and economies in which it operates, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements which reflect management's assumptions made on the basis of information available to it at this time, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BAE Systems or the markets and economies in which BAE Systems operates to be materially different from future results, performance orachievements expressedor impliedby such forward-looking statements. BAE Systems undertakes no obligation to update any forward - looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

1

Agenda

  1. Welcome and Overview - Sir Roger Carr
  2. Board Governance, Culture and Purpose, COVID response - Sir Roger Carr
  3. Audit Committee Overview - Stephen Pearce
  4. Corporate Responsibility Committee - Ian Tyler
  5. Remuneration Committee - Paula Rosput Reynolds
  6. Break
  7. Q&A - panel session
  8. Summary and Wrap Up - Sir Roger Carr

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

2

Welcome and Overview

Sir Roger Carr

Chairman

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

3

Board Governance, Culture and Purpose

Sir Roger Carr

Chairman

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

4

Purpose and Culture

We Serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us in a corporate culture that is performance driven, but values led

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

5

Spirit of Governance

  • We are proud of what we do - we serve and equip those that serve and protect us
  • We aim to inspire and excel in what we do - the technology we develop, the talent we build - from apprentice to boardroom
  • We place safety above profit - people above process - ethics above outcomes - in a workplace culture that rewards merit and values diversity and cares for the environment
  • We work with our customers in the spirit of partnership - we combine self-interest with nations' interests - we seek win win solutions - and avoid win lose conflicts
  • We strive to go the extra mile - in the products that we make - the quality we deliver - and the service we offer
  • We recognise we are entitled to nothing and must earn everything
  • We reward stakeholders and deliver for our customers by honing our competitive edge, selling globally - innovating constantly - striving to execute flawlessly
  • We are clear it is not simply how much money we make - but how we make money that counts
  • We trade responsibly - account conservatively - act with integrity and govern scrupulously

We are performance driven and values led

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

6

Company Purpose

At BAE Systems we equip and support our defence, security and aerospace customers so they can protect people, national security, critical infrastructure and vital information.

We have an important role in society because we:

  • help our customers to provide security and safety
  • contribute to the economic prosperity of the places where our people live and work
  • support high value jobs in our business and in our supply chains
  • value our people and their diversity so they can fulfil their potential in an inclusive and supportive working environment
  • inspire and excel in the work we do - the technologies we develop and the talent we build
  • develop cutting edge technologies to sustain the competitive strength of the Company in global markets
  • care for and support our local communities whilst seeking to reduce the environmental impacts our businesses have around the globe

Through careful long-term sustainable management and governance of our business we will continue to create value for all our stakeholders.

7

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

Governance

  • Companies Act S172
    • Board Leadership
    • Strategy, Investment, Risks, Behaviours
    • Stakeholder Engagement
  • Board Governance
    • Board Committees
    • Code of Conduct
    • Responsible Trading Principles
    • Internal Controls
    • Risk Framework
    • Workplace and Operational Environment
    • Delegated authorities
  • Core Business Processes
    • Operational Framework and policies - 5 year Integrated Business Plan
    • Operational Assurance Statement
    • Life Cycle Management process (incorporates product trading considerations)

Robust governance is at the core of our business

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

8

Corporate Governance - Overview

Board

Independent reviews

Management dinners*

-

8 UK, 4 US, 1 Australia

HiPo breakfasts

-

31% Female

Site visits*

Stakeholders

Shareholder Contact

Government Contact

Customers / Military leaders

Pension

Employees

  • Chairman
  • CEO / Executive
  • Remco
  • Informal Board Dinners*
  • Regular dialogue with Senior ministers and Political Officials in the UK, US, Australia, KSA and Qatar
  • Regular dialogue with Senior Military leaders in all customer countries
  • Board dinners
  • Close working relationship with pension funds through CFO
  • Formal and informal communication networks

Committees

RemCo

Paula Rosput Reynolds(1)

Audit

Stephen Pearce

Corporate Responsibility

Ian Tyler(2)

NomCo

Sir Roger Carr

Notes

  • To recommence post COVID-19
  1. To be replaced 1st Jan 2020 by Ian Tyler
  2. To be replaced 1st Jan 2020 by Jane Griffiths

USA - Special Security Agreement

Inc. Board

Oversight on behalf of USA government

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

9

Our Response to COVID

Play Video Content

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

10

Audit Committee Overview

Stephen Pearce

Chair of the Audit Committee

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

11

Audit Committee - Overview

  • The Audit Committee monitors the Company's risk management and internal control systems and reviews their effectiveness. The monitoring and review covers all material controls, including financial, operational and compliance controls
  • Review the policies and procedures for the identification, assessment, management and reporting of risk
    • Key risks the committee focuses on are;
      • Revenue/ profit recognition/ provisioning
      • Pensions
      • Taxation
      • M&A/Goodwill
      • Net Debt
      • Operations
      • Information management
    • Risk management and internal control systems are underpinned by;
      • Operational Framework and Code of Conduct
      • Operational Assurance Statements
      • Life Cycle Management
  • Monitoring the integrity of the Company's financial statements - "fair, balanced and understandable"
  • Monitoring the independence and effectiveness of internal and external audit and management responses to findings and recommendations. Audit quality both internal and external always a priority

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

12

Audit Committee - External Audit

  • Refresh of Risk management process since 2018
  • Deloitte have now completed 2nd full annual audit cycle
  • Deepening maturity of Deloitte audit work through the year ending 31 December 2019 and into 2020 includes:
    • Business as usual programme of audit work, with structures reviews of Life Cycle Management, IT controls, accounting practices
    • Supporting the transition to a new Group Finance Director and Director, Financial Control
    • Embedding relationship with Internal Audit to optimise audit efficiency and risk coverage
    • Debt, M & A, Pensions
    • Trends in Audit - Brydon Report, accounting standards
    • Risk culture - prudence, revenue recognition, goodwill, programme assurance
    • Audit Quality Review
    • Taking into account COVID-19

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

13

Audit Committee - Relationship With Internal Audit

The Role of Internal Audit

  • Internal Audit plays an integral role in the Company's risk management and assurance Framework and provides regular reports to the Audit Committee. Operates in alignment with IIA Code of Practice.
  • The independent assurance that Internal Audit provides is a key element of the Company's governance framework.
  • Taken with management operations and reporting, functional oversight and external audit assurance, Internal Audit provides a service that gives confidence to the Board and amongst the Company's stakeholders.
  • Regular sessions held with the Audit Director without attendance from Senior Management.

Links with the Audit / CR Committee

  • Engagement with senior members of the Audit team outside normal regular meetings
  • The annual Internal Audit programme is agreed jointly by the Audit and Corporate Responsibility committees to ensure that the overarching programme covers financial and operational risks and includes the assessment of ethical and reputational risk management and the Company's values .
  • Increasing focus on Information management, IT and supply chain integrity
  • Cyber risk assessment and monitoring

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

14

Corporate Responsibility Overview

Ian Tyler

Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

15

Focus of the Corporate Responsibility Committee

BAE Systems CR Agenda is based on:

  • Robust & responsible management of the impacts and risks associated with our operations
  • Identifying and responding to emerging and future risks/opportunities to support sustainable performance
  • Ensuring the safety, security & wellbeing of our people
  • Protecting and enhancing our reputation as a responsible business

Governance & regulatory requirements

  • Responsible Trading
  • Compliance with export controls
  • Anti bribery and corruption

Societal

Environment

Work place safety & wellbeing

Operational impacts

People and community

Use of renewables

Culture & engagement

Low carbon innovation

Diversity & inclusion

Carbon reduction

  • Responsible Procurement

Priorities embedded in business operations

16

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

CR Committee - Progress & Direction

2010

Responsible Trading

How we trade

(Woolf Report)

Workplace Safety

Process

Compliance

Employment Proposition

Environment

Data Assurance

2014

2018

2020

What we trade

Who we trade with

Supplier Assurance

Risk Reduction

50% reduction

in recordable

Safety Culture

incidents

Health & Wellbeing

2010-2020

D&I Strategy

COVID-19

Focused

D&I initiatives

objectives to

progress

Employee Voice

diversity

Divisional

Initiatives

2021

Inclusion Workplace Culture

Corporate Carbon Objectives

Social Agenda

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

17

Corporate Responsibility Committee - how it works

The Committee provides review and oversight of the Company's CR Agenda, through -

  • Established annual rolling agenda focused on responsible trading policy, anti-bribery & corruption, safety
    • wellbeing, environment, diversity & inclusion
  • Assurance of compliance with corporate policy & process through
    • Direct engagement with line management, employees and employee groups
    • Review of performance metrics
    • Review of Internal Audit programme and findings
    • Site visits (see below)
    • Other indicators (e.g. Employee Opinion Surveys, external benchmarking surveys)
  • Setting CR objectives for the CEO and providing recommendation to RemCo on performance rating
  • Annual site visits to confirm effective implementation of corporate approach at business level (visits to date: US Shipyards, UK Munitions, UK Submarines, UK Air, India, MBDA (UK), US Electronic Systems, US Ordnance)
  • Direct employee engagement during site visits & meetings with High Potential employees. Attendance at Trade Union and other employee events (e.g. Graduate Conference)
  • Approving external reporting (through Annual Report) and external assurance report

Sustainability Agenda fundamental to the success of our business

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

18

CR Committee - 2020 Progress and Direction

2020 Update:

  • Specific objectives to be introduced focused on:
    • Progressing clear carbon objectives
    • Driving inclusion & workplace culture in the workplace
    • Employee engagement & wellbeing
    • Third party & supply chain supply chain
    • Social value and contribution to UN SDGs
  • Safety improvements and progress on gender diversity to become 'qualifiers' for executive award
  • 2020 additionally has seen a focus on:
    • Covid safe operations
    • Employee engagement and well-being
    • Diversity and Inclusion - Black Lives Matter

Looking ahead:

  • On-goingCovid related priorities
  • Action on climate change - including meeting TCFD reporting requirements
  • Societal impacts - prosperity agenda
  • Well being and engagement

Continued Commitment to Robust Governance, Standards and Assurance

19

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

Corporate Responsibility Committee

Play Video Content

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

20

Remuneration Committee Overview

Paula Rosput Reynolds

Chair of the Remuneration Committee

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

21

The Remuneration Committee Philosophy and Remit

  • Our remit has expanded over the last several years, partly in response to government policy and stakeholder input. But the Committee has deepened its approach because we believe that well- designed remuneration can be a tool of culture change and progressive improvement in company performance.
  • We establish and administer detailed goals which form the basis for remuneration of the Executive Directors and the members of the Executive Committee. We also ensure that the incentives we set for short and long-term incentives cascade appropriately throughout the wider workforce.
  • We seek to assure that the remuneration for the wider workforce is consistent with market trends, with regulation, and is non-discriminatory with respect to gender, ethnicity and other personal attributes not related to performance.
  • We meet periodically, as do all board members, with the wider workforce and with high-potential employees to engage in candid dialogue.
  • The Remco chair actively seeks input from shareholders in advance of policy changes and major decisions on remuneration.

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

22

Issues on Our Agenda in 2020

  • Obtaining shareholder input on an ongoing basis, rather than merely seeking your votes
  • Discussing quantum and fairness of pay
  • Recasting the reward system to align with strategy in a meaningful way
  • Balancing of financial and non-financial incentives
  • How performance in safety and D&I should be recognized
  • Analysis of peer groups for TSR purposes
  • Equalising pension allowances
  • Calibrating reward given exigencies of Covid

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

23

Policy Revisions Approved in 2020

  • Safety and D&I measure within non-financial annual incentive will apply as a 'downward' underpin if performance is not achieved at high level expected
  • Changes to metrics applicable to award of Performance Shares (LTI):
    • Addition of a cash-generation measure to recognize importance of a secure dividend to the investor proposition (25% of reward)
    • Addition of a Strategic progress measure (25%); areas of progress discussed with shareholders
    • TSR component reduced (50% to 25%)
    • Recommitment to EPS growth metric (3/5/7%)
  • Pension contribution of 8% into a defined contribution scheme for new hires in line with the wider UK workforce; CEO pension allowance fixed in monetary terms and to be reviewed on an ongoing basis
  • Introduction of five year time period for achieving Minimum Shareholding Requirement and confirmation of consequences of not meeting it
  • Establishment of a formal post-cessationshareholding policy for top executives

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

24

Balance of Incentives

Annual Incentive

LTI

- Financial based on PLC targets and also include relevant

3 strategic metrics:

sector targets for Executive Committee members

- Advancing technology

- Non financial includes the underpinning elements of

- Improve operational effectiveness

Diversity and Inclusion and Safety

- Improve efficiency and competitiveness

Earnings Growth

Cash

Financial

Non Financial

TSR

Strategic

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

25

RemCo Response to COVID-19

Affirmed policy that rewards will be paid only if performance meets targets

  • No extraordinary support from governments; dividends continue to be paid. So rewards programs continue to operate and pay out only if performance targets are achieved over one and three year periods
  • No adjustment to previously-adopted performance conditions for annual bonuses or in-flight LTIP awards have been undertaken.
  • Committee will review executive pay in the Q1 2021, when complete information on the Group's operational and financial performance for 2020 is available.
  • Continued encouragement to all plan participants to "keep eyes on the ball."

LTI Grants Were Priced in a Volatile Market with discretion invoked

  • 2020 March LTI grants were delayed by several weeks for Remco to understand Covid-related market volatility, prevailing grant values and regulatory environment regarding rewards
  • Committee included provision in grant language regarding its future discretion in the event that there is a misalignment between pay and performance at time of vesting
  • Communications with shareholders providing data on pattern of grant prices over time; strike prices were within the range of previous years' grants

26

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

RemCo Looking Ahead

  • Finalizing details of strategic progress for 2021:
    • Project adherence
    • Capital Efficiency
    • Digitization
  • ESG Metrics - What will be appropriate and meaningful in the business? How do we build on what we have already?
  • Program for retaining and advancing high potential employees into roles of increasing responsibility
  • Wider workforce considerations in the "new normal"
  • Delivering value in the reward function: People spend and workforce analytics; personalization and governance

27

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

Break

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

28

Panel Session Q&A

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

29

On the panel from BAE Systems

  • Our speakers
    • Sir Roger Carr - Chairman
    • Stephen Pearce - Non Executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee
    • Ian Tyler - Non Executive Director and Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee
    • Paula Rosput Reynolds - Non Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee
  • Additionally on the Q&A panel and in attendance
    • Chris Grigg - Senior Independent Director
    • Jane Griffiths - Non Executive Director and Chair of the CR Committee from Jan 1 2020
    • Dame Elizabeth Corley - Non Executive Director
    • Nicole Piasecki - Non Executive Director
    • Charles Woodburn - CEO
    • Martin Cooper - Director, Investor Relations

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

30

Summary and Wrap Up

Sir Roger Carr

Chairman

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

31

Supplementary Information

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

32

Overview of 2020 remuneration policy

UK Executive Directors

Performance shares

Performance

Vests in year 5 subject to

three-year EPS, TSR, cash

shares

generation and strategic

progress metrics and two-

year holding period

Compulsory bonus

deferral into DBP

Annual

One-third deferred in

incentive

shares for 3 yrs

Cash based element

Two-third paid in cash

Base salary

immediately

Year 0

Year 1

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4

Year 5

  • Annual incentive subject to one-third compulsory deferral.
  • LTI delivered entirely in Performance Shares.
  • Performance shares vest subject to 3 year performance conditions (25% on each of EPS growth, relative TSR, cash generation and strategic objectives). Further 2 year holding period before release.
  • Application of reasonable discretion on vesting outcomes.
  • MSR of 300% for CEO; 200% for GFD to be achieved within 5 years.
  • Post-cessationshareholding requirement of 100% MSR for 2 years.

US Executive Directors

Performance shares

Vests in years 3,4 and 5

subject to three-year EPS,

Performance

TSR, cash generation and

shares

strategic progress

metrics; vested shares

released in one-thirds

Restricted

Restricted shares

Vests subject to three year

shares

service condition with

additional two-year

clawback period

deferral into DBP

Annual

One-third deferred in

incentive

shares for 3 yrs

Cash based element

Two-thirds paid in cash

Base salary

immediately

Year 0

Year 1

Year 2

Year 3

Year 4

Year 5

  • Annual incentive subject to one-third compulsory deferral.
  • LTI delivered in Performance Shares (298% of salary) and Restricted Shares (150% of salary).
  • Performance shares vest subject to 3 year performance conditions (25% on each of EPS growth, relative TSR, cash generation and strategic objectives). Vested shares released in three equal tranches at end of years 3,4 and 5.
  • Restricted shares vests end of year 3 + additional 2 year clawback period.
  • Application of reasonable discretion on vesting outcomes.
  • MSR of 425% to be achieved within 5 years.
  • Post-cessationshareholding requirement of 300% salary for 1 year.

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

33

Sustainability Agenda

  • Our Sustainability Agenda is fundamental to the success of our business. Sustainability is embedded into our Operational Framework & Policies and overseen by a robust Board Governance structure and implemented through our Code of Conduct, Responsible Trading Principles, Internal Controls, Risk Framework, and Delegated Authorities.
  • We recognise that we can make a valuable contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that we can influence. Our current agenda supports 8 of the goals.

Our Priorities & Contribution to the SDGs

https://www.baesystems.com/en/our-company/sustainability

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

34

Our Approach to Environment & Climate Change

  • We are committed to high standards of environmental management and undertake activities with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of our operations, products and supply chain.
  • We monitor and report our emissions at Group-level, in compliance with the UK government's Carbon Reduction Commitment and the Australian National Greenhouse Energy Reporting System

https://www.baesystems.com/en/our-company/sustainability

Our Operations Our Products

Maintaining high

environmental management standards

Reducing

emissions &

enhancing disclosure

Investing in low

carbon

innovation

Our Actions & Progress

  • All major manufacturing sites certified to ISO 14001
  • Reduction in mains water (14%) and abstracted water(16%) in 2019
  • Recycling of waste increased by 18% in 2019
  • Our global carbon footprint in 2019: 1.103 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (-5% vs 2018)
  • Moving towards 60% sourcing of renewable energy across the UK estate
  • More than 10,000 solar panels live in UK and Sweden
  • Investment in development of hybrid propulsion technologies
  • Apply lifecycle assessment to maximise potential for reuse and remanufacture of our products
  • Member of the International Aerospace Environment Group

Our Commitments

  • Committed to high standards of environmental management
  • Establish net zero timeline and report by 2022 in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
  • Formal review of environmental and climate related risks this year

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

35

Responsible & sustainable operations

  • Employee safety & wellbeing are our priority
  • Our productivity rate was 27% higher than UK national average in 2018 (1)
  • We engage with over 22,000 suppliers worldwide
  • We contributed £9.3 billion to the UK's GDP in 2018 and helped create over 120,000 FTE jobs (1)

Our Operations

A workplace culture

upholding high

standards of ethics, safety and inclusion

Positively contributing to social & community impact

Our Actions & Progress

  • Speak-uppolicy with >160 Ethics officers and a 24-hour
    Ethics helpline
  • Detailed policies on bribery and anti-corruption and industry-leading standards
  • Executive sponsored Employee Resource Groups to support inclusion
  • c.700 apprentices and 500 graduates in UK in 2019; engaging children and young adults in STEM subjects
  • Community Investment Policy - contributed >£11m to local, national and international charities in 2019
  • Support through technology, materials, and facilities for Covid Response

Our Commitments

  • Year on year reduction in safety incidents (linked to Exec remuneration)
  • Roll out annual Business
    Conduct scenario-based training to all employees
  • Increase representation of women and other minorities

Suppliers

supply chains & open

Human Rights impacts

Responsible

Supplier relations governed by our Responsible Supplier

Principles & Product Trading Policy that specifically considers

Our

innovation

Funded 50+ innovative SMEs to access and mature future

capability for our business

  • (1) Source: Oxford Economics - The contribution of BAE Systems to the UK Economy - published September 2019
  • Extend supplier audit program to further embed Supplier Principles

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

36

Engagement with external agencies

  • We proactively engage with external rating agencies and other third parties as a means of benchmarking and identifying where we need to improve.
  • These groups include:
    • MSCI
    • Sustainalytics
    • ISS - ESG
    • Dow Jones Sustainability Index
    • Transparency International
    • Workforce Disclosure Initiative
    • Individual investment funds

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

37

Employment Support & Advice

Code of Conduct

  • Code of Conduct applies globally to all employees, directors, and wholly owned subsidiaries. Controlled JV's are expected to uphold substantially equivalent standards
  • Embedded into the due diligence process for suppliers
  • Expressly prohibits bribery and other forms of corrupt conduct
  • Mandated Business Integrity training during induction with annual line manager lead face-to-face training thereafter
  • Reviewed every three years to ensure best practice

Ethics Helpline

  • Code of Conduct makes clear that the first point of call is a colleague, manager, HR or Legal
  • Alternatively there is an Ethics Helpline and network of Ethics Officers
  • 160 Ethics Officers across the Company who receive regular training and provide day to advice and guidance on ethical matters
  • Ethics Helpline - lines are open 24/7, anonymity if required, externally independently run
  • Ethics reporting reviewed at a business level (in quarterly business reviews) and corporately at the Ethics Review Board and Corporate Responsibility Committee

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

38

Product Trading Policies

  • The policy applies to BAE Systems plc, its wholly owned subsidiaries and all other companies and entities controlled by BAE Systems plc have a substantially equivalent policy applicable.
  • Our Product Trading Policy helps our line leaders and employees apply the Responsible Trading Principles in practice. It requires them to assess business opportunities according to the level of risk associated with:
    • The type of product and its intended use.
    • The end user
    • The country of sale
  • Product Trading Evaluation Criteria
    • Does the Product fulfil its intended purpose and match the customer's stated requirement?
    • Does the Product conform to BAE Systems Product Safety Policy?
    • Is the Product able to distinguish planned from unintended targets? Is it proportionate to the role and necessary for its intended purpose?
    • Can it reasonably be anticipated that the Product will be controlled or prohibited in the foreseeable future?
    • Is the Product an entirely new class of weapon or capability?
    • Is there a significant, specific, and foreseeable risk of the Product being diverted or transferred to an unapproved user or utilised for an unauthorised purpose?
    • Does the Product create a significant lasting adverse environmental or health impact over and above that reasonably necessary in its manufacture, storage, deployment, use, or disposal?
    • Can the Product's end use reasonably be expected to violate civil liberties or human rights?
    • Can customers be reasonably expected to maintain and use the Product safely through life?
    • Is there a reasonable or foreseeable risk that the customer or end user may be subject to regime change or that foreign policy changes such that the reputation of the Company might become damaged?
    • Is the Company able to supply the Product?

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

39

Key Anti-Corruption Policies within the Operational Framework

  • Advisers Policy
  • Community Investment Policy

Conflicts of Interest Policy

Our policies are reviewed annually with

changes approved at Board Level

Export Control Policy

Our policies include processes for risk-based due

Facilitation Payments Policy

diligence, internal and external approvals and on

Fraud Prevention Policy

going monitoring

Gifts and Hospitality Policy

Lobbying and Political Donations Policy

Offset Policy

Procurement Policy

Product Trading Policy

Pursuit of Export Opportunities Policy

Risk Management Policy

https://www.baesystems.com/en/download-en/20200121113819/1434636829917.pdf

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

40

Advisers Policy

  • Covers appointment and management of third parties engaged to influence, promote or assist our sales and marketing efforts or the strategic development of the Company
  • Appointment managed by central Business Conduct Compliance/International Compliance team
  • All Advisers assessed to ensure no apparent risk of corrupt or unethical behaviour, a clear business case and compelling justification for proposed remuneration
  • Third party due diligence report and on-site interview by BCC team. All appointments reviewed and assessed by Business Development Adviser Compliance panel chaired by independent legal counsel
  • On going monitoring, reporting and due diligence review
  • Central oversight and approval of payments
  • Re-appointmentevery two years.

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

41

Facilitation Payments Policy

  • Facilitation payments prohibited for both employees or others on their behalf
  • Any request for a facilitation payment must be declined and reported to the Legal Department
  • Any request must be recorded in a facilitation payment register

Conflicts of Interest Policy

  • All employees to ensure their personal interests do not compromise their duties to the Company
  • Notification requirement if actual, perceived or potential conflict of interest arises
  • All conflicts reported to Business Chief Counsel, recorded in a conflicts of interest register and on the employee's personnel file
  • Remedial steps required to address conflicts of interest

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

42

Gifts and Hospitality Policy

  • G&H can only be occasional, appropriate, reasonable and in accordance with applicable laws
  • G&H must be for a legitimate business reason and never connected with obtaining of an inappropriate advantage
  • If involving Government customers it must comply with their rules
  • The policy sets out clear financial limits and approval levels
  • G&H at certain levels needs to be recorded in a gifts and hospitality register

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

43

Training

  • All employees receive Code of Conduct training on induction and annual face to face refreshers thereafter
  • Enhanced anti-corruption training is provided through biennial online Integrity In Business Dealings training depending on function and role
  • Those engaged with the appointment, monitoring or payment of Advisers are required to do face-to-face advanced training on risks, red flags and processes to address risk

Offset Policy

  • Offset must be undertaken in accordance with our Code of Conduct and with clear levels of ownership and executive oversight
  • Offset must be consistent with customers offset policies and proportionate to the value of related contracts
  • Risk both financial and non-financial are clearly assessed and mitigated
  • Offset proposals are subject to rigorous review and approvals process which includes risk based anti- corruption due diligence
  • Certain offset is subject to review by external panel chaired by independent legal counsel

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

44

Our approach to Trade Controls

  • Clear management commitment to trade controls compliance through Export Control Policy
  • A comprehensive set of Trade Controls procedures and internal controls designed to ensure compliance with all applicable export controls and sanctions (including financial sanctions and embargos)
  • Additional business policies and procedures to assess country risk before we pursue export opportunities
  • Supporting tools and guidance, including trade control screening software and guidance to support the business with risk assessments
  • Mandatory third party screening of all counterparties including suppliers, contractors, joint venture partners, customers and job applicants
  • Flow down of trade control requirements to supply chain through standard terms and conditions
  • Mandatory export control training on induction and at regular intervals depending on seniority or job role
  • Rolling self-assurance testing of our trade control compliance processes and annual programme of specific trade control audits

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark.

45

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 16:14:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
11:15aBAE : Corporate Governance seminar
PU
10:05aBAE : U.S. Army selects BAE Systems to deliver autonomy capabilities for Future ..
PU
10/29Japan picks Mitsubishi Heavy to lead development of new stealth jet fighter
RE
10/29BAE : unveils high-definition uncooled thermal sensor
AQ
10/29BAE : Final next generation patrol ship departs Glasgow for her new home in Port..
AQ
10/28BAE : Final next generation patrol ship departs Glasgow for her new home in Port..
AQ
10/28BAE : unveils high-definition uncooled thermal sensor
PU
10/28BAE : Final next generation patrol ship departs Glasgow for her new home in Port..
PU
10/27CV90 HOLLAND : Investing in the Future Battlefield
PU
10/23BAE : selected to develop attritable air vehicle systems under the U.S. Air Forc..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 519 M 26 660 M 26 660 M
Net income 2020 1 208 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net Debt 2020 3 497 M 4 544 M 4 544 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 13 274 M 17 118 M 17 247 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 88 400
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 601,87 GBX
Last Close Price 412,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 84,8%
Spread / Average Target 45,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-26.89%17 118
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-9.49%98 601
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-36.88%84 092
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.76%49 453
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-22.83%38 965
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.88%36 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group