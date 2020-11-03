BAE : Corporate Governance seminar 0 11/03/2020 | 11:15am EST Send by mail :

BAE Systems Governance Seminar - 2 November 2020 All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial condition, results, operations and businesses of BAE Systems and its strategy, plans and objectives and the markets and economies in which it operates, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements which reflect management's assumptions made on the basis of information available to it at this time, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BAE Systems or the markets and economies in which BAE Systems operates to be materially different from future results, performance orachievements expressedor impliedby such forward-looking statements. BAE Systems undertakes no obligation to update any forward - looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 1 Agenda Welcome and Overview - Sir Roger Carr Board Governance, Culture and Purpose, COVID response - Sir Roger Carr Audit Committee Overview - Stephen Pearce Corporate Responsibility Committee - Ian Tyler Remuneration Committee - Paula Rosput Reynolds Break Q&A - panel session Summary and Wrap Up - Sir Roger Carr Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 2 Welcome and Overview Sir Roger Carr Chairman Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 3 Board Governance, Culture and Purpose Sir Roger Carr Chairman Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 4 Purpose and Culture We Serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us in a corporate culture that is performance driven, but values led Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 5 Spirit of Governance We are proud of what we do - we serve and equip those that serve and protect us

We aim to inspire and excel in what we do - the technology we develop, the talent we build - from apprentice to boardroom

We place safety above profit - people above process - ethics above outcomes - in a workplace culture that rewards merit and values diversity and cares for the environment

We work with our customers in the spirit of partnership - we combine self-interest with nations' interests - we seek win win solutions - and avoid win lose conflicts

We strive to go the extra mile - in the products that we make - the quality we deliver - and the service we offer

We recognise we are entitled to nothing and must earn everything

We reward stakeholders and deliver for our customers by honing our competitive edge, selling globally - innovating constantly - striving to execute flawlessly

We are clear it is not simply how much money we make - but how we make money that counts

We trade responsibly - account conservatively - act with integrity and govern scrupulously We are performance driven and values led Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 6 Company Purpose At BAE Systems we equip and support our defence, security and aerospace customers so they can protect people, national security, critical infrastructure and vital information. We have an important role in society because we: help our customers to provide security and safety

contribute to the economic prosperity of the places where our people live and work

support high value jobs in our business and in our supply chains

value our people and their diversity so they can fulfil their potential in an inclusive and supportive working environment

inspire and excel in the work we do - the technologies we develop and the talent we build

develop cutting edge technologies to sustain the competitive strength of the Company in global markets

care for and support our local communities whilst seeking to reduce the environmental impacts our businesses have around the globe Through careful long-term sustainable management and governance of our business we will continue to create value for all our stakeholders. 7 Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. Governance Companies Act S172

Board Leadership Strategy, Investment, Risks, Behaviours Stakeholder Engagement

Board Governance

Board Committees Code of Conduct Responsible Trading Principles Internal Controls Risk Framework Workplace and Operational Environment Delegated authorities

Core Business Processes

Operational Framework and policies - 5 year Integrated Business Plan Operational Assurance Statement Life Cycle Management process (incorporates product trading considerations)

Robust governance is at the core of our business Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 8 Corporate Governance - Overview Board • Independent reviews • Management dinners* - 8 UK, 4 US, 1 Australia • HiPo breakfasts - 31% Female • Site visits* Stakeholders Shareholder Contact Government Contact Customers / Military leaders Pension Employees Chairman

CEO / Executive

Remco

Informal Board Dinners*

Regular dialogue with Senior ministers and Political Officials in the UK, US, Australia, KSA and Qatar

Regular dialogue with Senior Military leaders in all customer countries

Board dinners

Close working relationship with pension funds through CFO

Formal and informal communication networks Committees RemCo Paula Rosput Reynolds(1) Audit Stephen Pearce Corporate Responsibility Ian Tyler(2) NomCo Sir Roger Carr Notes To recommence post COVID-19 To be replaced 1 st Jan 2020 by Ian Tyler To be replaced 1 st Jan 2020 by Jane Griffiths • USA - Special Security Agreement Inc. Board • Oversight on behalf of USA government Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 9 Our Response to COVID Play Video Content Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 10 Audit Committee Overview Stephen Pearce Chair of the Audit Committee Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 11 Audit Committee - Overview The Audit Committee monitors the Company's risk management and internal control systems and reviews their effectiveness. The monitoring and review covers all material controls, including financial , operational and compliance controls

and and reviews their effectiveness. The monitoring and review covers all material controls, including , and controls Review the policies and procedures for the identification, assessment, management and reporting of risk

Key risks the committee focuses on are; Revenue/ profit recognition/ provisioning Pensions Taxation M&A/Goodwill Net Debt Operations Information management Risk management and internal control systems are underpinned by; Operational Framework and Code of Conduct Operational Assurance Statements Life Cycle Management

Monitoring the integrity of the Company's financial statements - "fair, balanced and understandable"

of the Company's financial statements - "fair, balanced and understandable" Monitoring the independence and effectiveness of internal and external audit and management responses to findings and recommendations. Audit quality both internal and external always a priority Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 12 Audit Committee - External Audit Refresh of Risk management process since 2018

Deloitte have now completed 2 nd full annual audit cycle

cycle Deepening maturity of Deloitte audit work through the year ending 31 December 2019 and into 2020 includes:

Business as usual programme of audit work, with structures reviews of Life Cycle Management, IT controls, accounting practices Supporting the transition to a new Group Finance Director and Director, Financial Control Embedding relationship with Internal Audit to optimise audit efficiency and risk coverage Debt, M & A, Pensions Trends in Audit - Brydon Report, accounting standards Risk culture - prudence, revenue recognition , goodwill, programme assurance Audit Quality Review Taking into account COVID-19

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 13 Audit Committee - Relationship With Internal Audit The Role of Internal Audit Internal Audit plays an integral role in the Company's risk management and assurance Framework and provides regular reports to the Audit Committee. Operates in alignment with IIA Code of Practice.

The independent assurance that Internal Audit provides is a key element of the Company's governance framework.

Taken with management operations and reporting, functional oversight and external audit assurance, Internal Audit provides a service that gives confidence to the Board and amongst the Company's stakeholders.

Regular sessions held with the Audit Director without attendance from Senior Management. Links with the Audit / CR Committee Engagement with senior members of the Audit team outside normal regular meetings

The annual Internal Audit programme is agreed jointly by the Audit and Corporate Responsibility committees to ensure that the overarching programme covers financial and operational risks and includes the assessment of ethical and reputational risk management and the Company's values .

Increasing focus on Information management, IT and supply chain integrity

Cyber risk assessment and monitoring Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 14 Corporate Responsibility Overview Ian Tyler Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 15 Focus of the Corporate Responsibility Committee BAE Systems CR Agenda is based on: Robust & responsible management of the impacts and risks associated with our operations

of the impacts and risks associated with our operations Identifying and responding to emerging and future risks/opportunities to support sustainable performance

to support sustainable performance Ensuring the safety, security & wellbeing of our people

safety, security & wellbeing Protecting and enhancing our reputation as a responsible business Governance & regulatory requirements Responsible Trading

Compliance with export controls

Anti bribery and corruption Societal Environment • Work place safety & wellbeing • Operational impacts • People and community • Use of renewables • Culture & engagement • Low carbon innovation • Diversity & inclusion • Carbon reduction Responsible Procurement Priorities embedded in business operations 16 Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. CR Committee - Progress & Direction 2010 Responsible Trading How we trade (Woolf Report) Workplace Safety Process Compliance Employment Proposition Environment Data Assurance 2014 2018 2020 What we trade Who we trade with Supplier Assurance Risk Reduction 50% reduction in recordable Safety Culture incidents Health & Wellbeing 2010-2020 D&I Strategy COVID-19 Focused D&I initiatives objectives to progress Employee Voice diversity Divisional Initiatives 2021 Inclusion Workplace Culture Corporate Carbon Objectives Social Agenda Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 17 Corporate Responsibility Committee - how it works The Committee provides review and oversight of the Company's CR Agenda, through - Established annual rolling agenda focused on responsible trading policy, anti-bribery & corruption, safety

focused on responsible trading policy, anti-bribery & corruption, safety wellbeing, environment, diversity & inclusion

Assurance of compliance with corporate policy & process through

Direct engagement with line management, employees and employee groups Review of performance metrics Review of Internal Audit programme and findings Site visits (see below) Other indicators (e.g. Employee Opinion Surveys, external benchmarking surveys)

Setting CR objectives for the CEO and providing recommendation to RemCo on performance rating

for the CEO and providing recommendation to RemCo on performance rating Annual site visits to confirm effective implementation of corporate approach at business level (visits to date: US Shipyards, UK Munitions, UK Submarines, UK Air, India, MBDA (UK), US Electronic Systems, US Ordnance)

to confirm effective implementation of corporate approach at business level (visits to date: US Shipyards, UK Munitions, UK Submarines, UK Air, India, MBDA (UK), US Electronic Systems, US Ordnance) Direct employee engagement during site visits & meetings with High Potential employees. Attendance at Trade Union and other employee events (e.g. Graduate Conference)

during site visits & meetings with High Potential employees. Attendance at Trade Union and other employee events (e.g. Graduate Conference) Approving external reporting (through Annual Report) and external assurance report Sustainability Agenda fundamental to the success of our business Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 18 CR Committee - 2020 Progress and Direction 2020 Update: Specific objectives to be introduced focused on:

Progressing clear carbon objectives Driving inclusion & workplace culture in the workplace Employee engagement & wellbeing Third party & supply chain supply chain Social value and contribution to UN SDGs

Safety improvements and progress on gender diversity to become 'qualifiers' for executive award

for executive award 2020 additionally has seen a focus on:

Covid safe operations Employee engagement and well-being Diversity and Inclusion - Black Lives Matter

Looking ahead: On-going Covid related priorities

Covid related priorities Action on climate change - including meeting TCFD reporting requirements

Societal impacts - prosperity agenda

Well being and engagement Continued Commitment to Robust Governance, Standards and Assurance 19 Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. Corporate Responsibility Committee Play Video Content Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 20 Remuneration Committee Overview Paula Rosput Reynolds Chair of the Remuneration Committee Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 21 The Remuneration Committee Philosophy and Remit Our remit has expanded over the last several years, partly in response to government policy and stakeholder input. But the Committee has deepened its approach because we believe that well- designed remuneration can be a tool of culture change and progressive improvement in company performance.

remit has expanded over the last several years, partly in response to government policy and stakeholder input. But the Committee has deepened its approach because We establish and administer detailed goals which form the basis for remuneration of the Executive Directors and the members of the Executive Committee. We also ensure that the incentives we set for short and long-term incentives cascade appropriately throughout the wider workforce.

which form the basis for remuneration of the Executive Directors and the members of the Executive Committee. We also ensure that the incentives we set for short and long-term incentives cascade appropriately throughout the wider workforce. We seek to assure that the remuneration for the wider workforce is consistent with market trends, with regulation, and is non-discriminatory with respect to gender, ethnicity and other personal attributes not related to performance.

is consistent with market trends, with regulation, and is non-discriminatory with respect to gender, ethnicity and other personal attributes not related to performance. We meet periodically, as do all board members, with the wider workforce and with high-potential employees to engage in candid dialogue .

high-potential employees to . The Remco chair actively seeks input from shareholders in advance of policy changes and major decisions on remuneration. Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 22 Issues on Our Agenda in 2020 Obtaining shareholder input on an ongoing basis, rather than merely seeking your votes

Discussing quantum and fairness of pay

Recasting the reward system to align with strategy in a meaningful way

Balancing of financial and non-financial incentives

non-financial incentives How performance in safety and D&I should be recognized

Analysis of peer groups for TSR purposes

Equalising pension allowances

Calibrating reward given exigencies of Covid Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 23 Policy Revisions Approved in 2020 Safety and D&I measure within non-financial annual incentive will apply as a 'downward' underpin if performance is not achieved at high level expected

non-financial annual incentive will apply as a if performance is not achieved at high level expected Changes to metrics applicable to award of Performance Shares (LTI):

Addition of a cash-generation measure to recognize importance of a secure dividend to the investor proposition (25% of reward) Addition of a Strategic progress measure (25%); areas of progress discussed with shareholders TSR component reduced (50% to 25%) Recommitment to EPS growth metric (3/5/7%)

Pension contribution of 8% into a defined contribution scheme for new hires in line with the wider UK workforce ; CEO pension allowance fixed in monetary terms and to be reviewed on an ongoing basis

into a defined contribution scheme for new hires CEO pension allowance and to be reviewed on an ongoing basis Introduction of five year time period for achieving Minimum Shareholding Requirement and confirmation of consequences of not meeting it

for achieving Minimum Shareholding Requirement and confirmation of consequences of not meeting it Establishment of a formal post-cessation shareholding policy for top executives Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 24 Balance of Incentives Annual Incentive LTI - Financial based on PLC targets and also include relevant 3 strategic metrics: sector targets for Executive Committee members - Advancing technology - Non financial includes the underpinning elements of - Improve operational effectiveness Diversity and Inclusion and Safety - Improve efficiency and competitiveness Earnings Growth Cash Financial Non Financial TSR Strategic Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 25 RemCo Response to COVID-19 Affirmed policy that rewards will be paid only if performance meets targets No extraordinary support from governments; dividends continue to be paid. So rewards programs continue to operate and pay out only if performance targets are achieved over one and three year periods

No adjustment to previously-adopted performance conditions for annual bonuses or in-flight LTIP awards have been undertaken.

previously-adopted performance conditions for annual bonuses or in-flight LTIP awards have been undertaken. Committee will review executive pay in the Q1 2021, when complete information on the Group's operational and financial performance for 2020 is available.

Continued encouragement to all plan participants to "keep eyes on the ball." LTI Grants Were Priced in a Volatile Market with discretion invoked 2020 March LTI grants were delayed by several weeks for Remco to understand Covid-related market volatility, prevailing grant values and regulatory environment regarding rewards

Covid-related market volatility, prevailing grant values and regulatory environment regarding rewards Committee included provision in grant language regarding its future discretion in the event that there is a misalignment between pay and performance at time of vesting

Communications with shareholders providing data on pattern of grant prices over time; strike prices were within the range of previous years' grants 26 Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. RemCo Looking Ahead Finalizing details of strategic progress for 2021:

Project adherence Capital Efficiency Digitization

ESG Metrics - What will be appropriate and meaningful in the business? How do we build on what we have already?

Program for retaining and advancing high potential employees into roles of increasing responsibility

Wider workforce considerations in the "new normal"

Delivering value in the reward function: People spend and workforce analytics; personalization and governance 27 Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. Break Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 28 Panel Session Q&A Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 29 On the panel from BAE Systems Our speakers

Sir Roger Carr - Chairman Stephen Pearce - Non Executive Director and Chair of Audit Committee Ian Tyler - Non Executive Director and Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee Paula Rosput Reynolds - Non Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee

Additionally on the Q&A panel and in attendance

Chris Grigg - Senior Independent Director Jane Griffiths - Non Executive Director and Chair of the CR Committee from Jan 1 2020 Dame Elizabeth Corley - Non Executive Director Nicole Piasecki - Non Executive Director Charles Woodburn - CEO Martin Cooper - Director, Investor Relations

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 30 Summary and Wrap Up Sir Roger Carr Chairman Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 31 Supplementary Information Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 32 Overview of 2020 remuneration policy UK Executive Directors Performance shares Performance Vests in year 5 subject to three-year EPS, TSR, cash shares generation and strategic progress metrics and two- year holding period Compulsory bonus deferral into DBP Annual One-third deferred in incentive shares for 3 yrs Cash based element Two-third paid in cash Base salary immediately Year 0 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Annual incentive subject to one-third compulsory deferral.

one-third compulsory deferral. LTI delivered entirely in Performance Shares.

Performance shares vest subject to 3 year performance conditions (25% on each of EPS growth, relative TSR, cash generation and strategic objectives). Further 2 year holding period before release.

Application of reasonable discretion on vesting outcomes.

MSR of 300% for CEO; 200% for GFD to be achieved within 5 years.

Post-cessation shareholding requirement of 100% MSR for 2 years. US Executive Directors Performance shares Vests in years 3,4 and 5 subject to three-year EPS, Performance TSR, cash generation and shares strategic progress metrics; vested shares released in one-thirds Restricted Restricted shares Vests subject to three year shares service condition with additional two-year clawback period deferral into DBP Annual One-third deferred in incentive shares for 3 yrs Cash based element Two-thirds paid in cash Base salary immediately Year 0 Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Annual incentive subject to one-third compulsory deferral.

one-third compulsory deferral. LTI delivered in Performance Shares (298% of salary) and Restricted Shares (150% of salary).

Performance shares vest subject to 3 year performance conditions (25% on each of EPS growth, relative TSR, cash generation and strategic objectives). Vested shares released in three equal tranches at end of years 3,4 and 5.

Restricted shares vests end of year 3 + additional 2 year clawback period.

Application of reasonable discretion on vesting outcomes.

MSR of 425% to be achieved within 5 years.

Post-cessation shareholding requirement of 300% salary for 1 year. Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 33 Sustainability Agenda Our Sustainability Agenda is fundamental to the success of our business. Sustainability is embedded into our Operational Framework & Policies and overseen by a robust Board Governance structure and implemented through our Code of Conduct, Responsible Trading Principles, Internal Controls, Risk Framework, and Delegated Authorities.

is fundamental to the success of our business. Sustainability is embedded into our and overseen by a structure and implemented through our Code of Conduct, Responsible Trading Principles, Internal Controls, Risk Framework, and Delegated Authorities. We recognise that we can make a valuable contribution towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that we can influence. Our current agenda supports 8 of the goals. Our Priorities & Contribution to the SDGs https://www.baesystems.com/en/our-company/sustainability Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 34 Our Approach to Environment & Climate Change We are committed to high standards of environmental management and undertake activities with the aim of reducing the environmental impact of our operations, products and supply chain.

and undertake activities with the aim of of our operations, products and supply chain. We monitor and report our emissions at Group-level, in compliance with the UK government's Carbon Reduction Commitment and the Australian National Greenhouse Energy Reporting System https://www.baesystems.com/en/our-company/sustainability Our Operations Our Products Maintaining high environmental management standards Reducing emissions & enhancing disclosure Investing in low carbon innovation Our Actions & Progress All major manufacturing sites certified to ISO 14001

Reduction in mains water (14%) and abstracted water(16%) in 2019

Recycling of waste increased by 18% in 2019

Our global carbon footprint in 2019: 1.103 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (-5% vs 2018)

(-5% vs 2018) Moving towards 60% sourcing of renewable energy across the UK estate

More than 10,000 solar panels live in UK and Sweden

Investment in development of hybrid propulsion technologies

hybrid propulsion technologies Apply lifecycle assessment to maximise potential for reuse and remanufacture of our products

of our products Member of the International Aerospace Environment Group Our Commitments Committed to high standards of environmental management

Establish net zero timeline and report by 2022 in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Formal review of environmental and climate related risks this year Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 35 Responsible & sustainable operations Employee safety & wellbeing are our priority

Our productivity rate was 27% higher than UK national average in 2018 (1)

was than UK national average in 2018 We engage with over 22,000 suppliers worldwide

worldwide We contributed £9.3 billion to the UK's GDP in 2018 and helped create over 120,000 FTE jobs (1) Our Operations A workplace culture upholding high standards of ethics, safety and inclusion Positively contributing to social & community impact Our Actions & Progress Speak-up policy with >160 Ethics officers and a 24-hour

Ethics helpline

>160 Ethics officers 24-hour Ethics helpline Detailed policies on bribery and anti-corruption and industry-leading standards

policies on bribery and anti-corruption and industry-leading standards Executive sponsored Employee Resource Groups to support inclusion

c.700 apprentices and 500 graduates in UK in 2019; engaging children and young adults in STEM subjects

apprentices and 500 graduates in UK in 2019; engaging children and young adults Community Investment Policy - contributed >£11m to local, national and international charities in 2019

>£11m Support through technology, materials, and facilities for Covid Response Our Commitments Year on year reduction in safety incidents (linked to Exec remuneration)

Roll out annual Business

Conduct scenario-based training to all employees

Conduct scenario-based training Increase representation of women and other minorities Suppliers supply chains & open Human Rights impacts Responsible • Supplier relations governed by our Responsible Supplier Principles & Product Trading Policy that specifically considers Our innovation • Funded 50+ innovative SMEs to access and mature future capability for our business (1) Source: Oxford Economics - The contribution of BAE Systems to the UK Economy - published September 2019 Extend supplier audit program to further embed Supplier Principles Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 36 Engagement with external agencies We proactively engage with external rating agencies and other third parties as a means of benchmarking and identifying where we need to improve.

These groups include:

MSCI Sustainalytics ISS - ESG Dow Jones Sustainability Index Transparency International Workforce Disclosure Initiative Individual investment funds

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 37 Employment Support & Advice Code of Conduct Code of Conduct applies globally to all employees, directors, and wholly owned subsidiaries. Controlled JV's are expected to uphold substantially equivalent standards

Embedded into the due diligence process for suppliers

Expressly prohibits bribery and other forms of corrupt conduct

Mandated Business Integrity training during induction with annual line manager lead face-to-face training thereafter

face-to-face training thereafter Reviewed every three years to ensure best practice Ethics Helpline Code of Conduct makes clear that the first point of call is a colleague, manager, HR or Legal

Alternatively there is an Ethics Helpline and network of Ethics Officers

160 Ethics Officers across the Company who receive regular training and provide day to advice and guidance on ethical matters

Ethics Helpline - lines are open 24/7, anonymity if required, externally independently run

Ethics reporting reviewed at a business level (in quarterly business reviews) and corporately at the Ethics Review Board and Corporate Responsibility Committee Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 38 Product Trading Policies The policy applies to BAE Systems plc, its wholly owned subsidiaries and all other companies and entities controlled by BAE Systems plc have a substantially equivalent policy applicable.

Our Product Trading Policy helps our line leaders and employees apply the Responsible Trading Principles in practice. It requires them to assess business opportunities according to the level of risk associated with:

The type of product and its intended use. The end user The country of sale

Product Trading Evaluation Criteria

Does the Product fulfil its intended purpose and match the customer's stated requirement? Does the Product conform to BAE Systems Product Safety Policy? Is the Product able to distinguish planned from unintended targets? Is it proportionate to the role and necessary for its intended purpose? Can it reasonably be anticipated that the Product will be controlled or prohibited in the foreseeable future? Is the Product an entirely new class of weapon or capability? Is there a significant, specific, and foreseeable risk of the Product being diverted or transferred to an unapproved user or utilised for an unauthorised purpose? Does the Product create a significant lasting adverse environmental or health impact over and above that reasonably necessary in its manufacture, storage, deployment, use, or disposal? Can the Product's end use reasonably be expected to violate civil liberties or human rights? Can customers be reasonably expected to maintain and use the Product safely through life? Is there a reasonable or foreseeable risk that the customer or end user may be subject to regime change or that foreign policy changes such that the reputation of the Company might become damaged? Is the Company able to supply the Product?

Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 39 Key Anti-Corruption Policies within the Operational Framework Advisers Policy

Community Investment Policy • Conflicts of Interest Policy Our policies are reviewed annually with changes approved at Board Level • Export Control Policy Our policies include processes for risk-based due • Facilitation Payments Policy diligence, internal and external approvals and on • Fraud Prevention Policy going monitoring • Gifts and Hospitality Policy • Lobbying and Political Donations Policy • Offset Policy • Procurement Policy • Product Trading Policy • Pursuit of Export Opportunities Policy • Risk Management Policy https://www.baesystems.com/en/download-en/20200121113819/1434636829917.pdf Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 40 Advisers Policy Covers appointment and management of third parties engaged to influence, promote or assist our sales and marketing efforts or the strategic development of the Company

Appointment managed by central Business Conduct Compliance/International Compliance team

All Advisers assessed to ensure no apparent risk of corrupt or unethical behaviour, a clear business case and compelling justification for proposed remuneration

Third party due diligence report and on-site interview by BCC team. All appointments reviewed and assessed by Business Development Adviser Compliance panel chaired by independent legal counsel

on-site interview by BCC team. All appointments reviewed and assessed by Business Development Adviser Compliance panel chaired by independent legal counsel On going monitoring, reporting and due diligence review

Central oversight and approval of payments

Re-appointment every two years. Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 41 Facilitation Payments Policy Facilitation payments prohibited for both employees or others on their behalf

Any request for a facilitation payment must be declined and reported to the Legal Department

Any request must be recorded in a facilitation payment register Conflicts of Interest Policy All employees to ensure their personal interests do not compromise their duties to the Company

Notification requirement if actual, perceived or potential conflict of interest arises

All conflicts reported to Business Chief Counsel, recorded in a conflicts of interest register and on the employee's personnel file

Remedial steps required to address conflicts of interest Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 42 Gifts and Hospitality Policy G&H can only be occasional, appropriate, reasonable and in accordance with applicable laws

G&H must be for a legitimate business reason and never connected with obtaining of an inappropriate advantage

If involving Government customers it must comply with their rules

The policy sets out clear financial limits and approval levels

G&H at certain levels needs to be recorded in a gifts and hospitality register Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 43 Training All employees receive Code of Conduct training on induction and annual face to face refreshers thereafter

Enhanced anti-corruption training is provided through biennial online Integrity In Business Dealings training depending on function and role

anti-corruption training is provided through biennial online Integrity In Business Dealings training depending on function and role Those engaged with the appointment, monitoring or payment of Advisers are required to do face-to-face advanced training on risks, red flags and processes to address risk Offset Policy Offset must be undertaken in accordance with our Code of Conduct and with clear levels of ownership and executive oversight

Offset must be consistent with customers offset policies and proportionate to the value of related contracts

Risk both financial and non-financial are clearly assessed and mitigated

non-financial are clearly assessed and mitigated Offset proposals are subject to rigorous review and approvals process which includes risk based anti- corruption due diligence

Certain offset is subject to review by external panel chaired by independent legal counsel Copyright© 2020 BAE Systems. All Rights Reserved. BAE SYSTEMS is a registered trademark. 44 Our approach to Trade Controls Clear management commitment to trade controls compliance through Export Control Policy

A comprehensive set of Trade Controls procedures and internal controls designed to ensure compliance with all applicable export controls and sanctions (including financial sanctions and embargos)

Additional business policies and procedures to assess country risk before we pursue export opportunities

Supporting tools and guidance, including trade control screening software and guidance to support the business with risk assessments

Mandatory third party screening of all counterparties including suppliers, contractors, joint venture partners, customers and job applicants

Flow down of trade control requirements to supply chain through standard terms and conditions

Mandatory export control training on induction and at regular intervals depending on seniority or job role

