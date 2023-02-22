Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-02-22 am EST
902.00 GBX   -0.53%
11:56aStocks fall on interest rate worries before Fed
AN
10:48aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/21UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : EDGE Signs MoU with BAE Systems to strengthen collaboration in cyber and secure communications

02/22/2023 | 01:39pm EST
Abu Dhabi-UAE: 22 February, 2023 - EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BAE Systems, a provider of advanced, technology-led defence and security solutions.
Under the terms of the MoU, signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023), EDGE and BAE Systems Digital Intelligence will explore opportunities for collaboration across the GXP Fusion® software solution to enable increased situational awareness capabilities of KATIM's secure devices. The companies will also jointly pursue opportunities for the KATIM Gateway® network encryption solution in key target markets, and enhance cyber technologies such as BEACON RED's Range on Wheels (ROW) cyber range and testing platform.
Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President - Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said:
"We are very pleased with the progress we have made in our discussions with BAE Systems and we look forward to continuing negotiations to enable enhanced capabilities across the cyber and secure communication areas, developing joint solutions and expanding customer markets. Collaborating with global industry leaders to bolster our offerings is a significant business objective for EDGE and demonstrates our commitment to delivering critical capabilities to support our end users in the UAE and around the world."
James Clark, Global Sales Head, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, said:
"We're excited to be working with EDGE to advance situational awareness and cyber capabilities for KATIM's secure devices. Through this collaboration, we're able to share our breadth of cyber, intelligence and security capabilities to provide a digital advantage to our joint customers in the UAE and internationally."
BAE Systems prides itself on working closely with local partners to support economic development by transferring knowledge, skills and technology, including in the Middle East where it has had a presence for more than 50 years.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 18:38:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 22 961 M 27 830 M 27 830 M
Net income 2022 1 528 M 1 851 M 1 851 M
Net Debt 2022 3 120 M 3 782 M 3 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 27 665 M 33 531 M 33 531 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 906,80 GBX
Average target price 962,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Marc Gomes Casseres Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC5.93%33 531
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION0.58%146 934
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.50%122 336
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-13.74%72 540
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-5.18%63 971
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.79%40 447