BAE : Industrial Cooperative Awards inScience & Technology (ICASE)

Runners up: Zachary Madin The University of Manchester

'Control of underwater autonomous vehicles'

Jithin Kannanthara University of Birmingham

'Precision and accuracy of quantum clocks for coherent radars'

Lawrence Singleton University of Southampton

'Using meta-materials to control vibration'

Matthew Story Cranfield University

'Human robot collaboration in Industry'

The importance of ICASE:

The aim of the ICASE awards, which are funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, is to provide PhD students with a first-rate, challenging research training experience, which brings mutual benefit for both the academic and partner organisations.

ICASE Steve Harris explains the importance of ICASE

We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of technology and innovation to meet our defence customer's needs today and in the future. Collaboration with academia is a key component of our technology strategy, which is why we introduced a strategic university partnership framework with five leading UK universities - Birmingham, Cranfield, Manchester, Southampton and Strathclyde.

Through ICASE, we're able to benefit from highly motivated PhD students undertaking cutting-edge research relevant to our own objectives and priorities and explore novel research collaboration opportunities. In return, students get to work on top quality projects with real-world application, benefiting from BAE Systems' expertise, mentoring and facilities.

Our previous winners:

Learn more about our 2020 and 2019 students who have each demonstrated excellence in their understanding of applicable challenges in the defence arena and in recommending workable solutions.

2020 winner Research into 'acoustic cloaking' by Charlie House, University of Southampton. Read more