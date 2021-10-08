Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Industrial Cooperative Awards inScience & Technology (ICASE)

10/08/2021 | 03:07am EDT
Runners up:

  • Zachary Madin The University of Manchester
    'Control of underwater autonomous vehicles'

  • Jithin Kannanthara University of Birmingham
    'Precision and accuracy of quantum clocks for coherent radars'

  • Lawrence Singleton University of Southampton
    'Using meta-materials to control vibration'

  • Matthew Story Cranfield University
    'Human robot collaboration in Industry'

Zachary MadinThe University of Manchester: Control of underwater autonomous vehicles
Jithin KannantharaUniversity of Birmingham: Precision and accuracy of quantum clocks for coherent radars
Lawrence SingletonUniversity of Southampton: Using meta-materials to control vibration
Matthew StoryCranfield University: Human robot collaboration in Industry

The importance of ICASE:

The aim of the ICASE awards, which are funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, is to provide PhD students with a first-rate, challenging research training experience, which brings mutual benefit for both the academic and partner organisations.

ICASESteve Harris explains the importance of ICASE

We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of technology and innovation to meet our defence customer's needs today and in the future. Collaboration with academia is a key component of our technology strategy, which is why we introduced a strategic university partnership framework with five leading UK universities - Birmingham, Cranfield, Manchester, Southampton and Strathclyde.

Through ICASE, we're able to benefit from highly motivated PhD students undertaking cutting-edge research relevant to our own objectives and priorities and explore novel research collaboration opportunities. In return, students get to work on top quality projects with real-world application, benefiting from BAE Systems' expertise, mentoring and facilities.

Our previous winners:

Learn more about our 2020 and 2019 students who have each demonstrated excellence in their understanding of applicable challenges in the defence arena and in recommending workable solutions.

2020 winner

Research into 'acoustic cloaking' by Charlie House, University of Southampton.

Read more

Our 2019 students:

  • Ellis Humphreys, University of Birmingham
    'Improving target detection and tracking of cognitive radars'

  • Sam Parfitt, Cranfield University
    'Smart snake reconaissance system (SASAR)'

  • Zachary Madin, The University of Manchester
    'Distributed containment control for autonomous underwater vehicles'

  • Geir Ólafsson, University of Southampton
    'Non-destructive examination of composite to steel joints in the Marine environment' (ICASE Winner 2019)

  • Fraser Macfarlane, University of Strathclyde
    'Improving long-range sensing to counteract developing threats' (ICASE Winner 2018)

Ellis
HumphreysUniversity of Birmingham

'Improving target detection and tracking of cognitive radars'

Sam
ParfittCranfield University

'Smart snake reconaissance system (SASAR)'

Zachary
MadinThe University of Manchester

'Distributed containment control for autonomous underwater vehicles'

Geir
ÓlafssonUniversity of Southampton

'Non-destructive examination of composite to steel joints in the Marine environment'

Fraser
MacfarlaneUniversity of Strathclyde

'Improving long-range sensing to counteract developing threats' (ICASE Winner 2018)

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 07:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
