  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BAE Systems plc
  News
  Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 11:37:08 am
602.4 GBX   +0.90%
BAE : Khadijah's life-changing trip to a community in Nepal

02/11/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Khadijah used the opportunity to apply for The Green Program, a scheme designed to educate and empower future sustainability leaders.

Fuelled by a passion to use her engineering skills to help a community 1000s of miles across the globe, Khadijah embarked on a once in a lifetime trip to Nepal.

A project team came together from a range of countries and backgrounds and, after spending time at Kathmandu University learning about the ethics of sustainable development, the team made their way to the remote village of Dharmechaur where they planned to install a solar-powered grinding mill for the local community. The mill would provide the community with the ability to grind rice, providing a sustainable and much-needed source of income for the village.

Bringing her knowledge from the engineering apprenticeship scheme together with her first-hand experience developing the solar panel technology for the PHASA-35® electric aircraft, Khadijah and the team successfully installed the solar panel technology for the mill.

She said "I was able to take the principles and experience I'd gained developing a highly sophisticated solar aircraft and apply them in a very different way. I worked with a team member from Nepal to install the battery connections and we used equipment that was much more basic than that for the PHASA-35 aircraft. The fact that we didn't speak the same language didn't stop us completing the task successfully. It hit me at that moment. Sustainability really does have no boundaries whether that's geographical, cultural or technological."

The reaction from the community was, as Khadijah described overwhelming and humbling. One of the women she spoke to told her "I don't know how to use this, but I want to learn". Khadijah was thrilled that the project was received so positively and had helped to empower a largely female based community to learn the skills needed to strengthen their local economy.

Khadijah returns to BAE Systems to a role in Maintenance, developing the technologies that are helping to transform the way we support aircraft. For her, the trip was life-changing and a stark reminder that sustainability, and our responsibilities to protect the planet, really do have no boundaries.

Khadijah's Nepal vlogDuration: 7:03

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 16:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 433 M 29 220 M 29 220 M
Net income 2021 1 525 M 2 079 M 2 079 M
Net Debt 2021 2 567 M 3 499 M 3 499 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 4,11%
Capitalization 18 756 M 25 571 M 25 571 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float -
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 597,00 GBX
Average target price 634,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Ian Paul Tyler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC8.58%25 571
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.46%142 512
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION11.01%104 963
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.70%59 634
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION3.34%58 626
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.93%42 232