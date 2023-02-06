BAE : Look at the person, not the CV

At BAE Systems, we are in the fortunate position of having contracts to deliver some very long-term defence and security programmes. This helps us plan our business and the resources we need, making sure we have the right number of people with the right skills on board.

This includes science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) skills, which are critical. In fact, we describe our company as a "skills enterprise" because the delivery of the submarines, military aircraft, frigates and cyber systems we design and manufacture at more than 50 sites across the UK depends on specialist technical skills. We also talk about these skills being "sovereign", as they provide the UK with an indigenous defence capability and therefore freedom of action in defence terms. We believe this helps maintain the UK's interests and our position on the world stage.

One important way in which we retain this talent pipeline is through apprenticeships. Some of the skills we need, such as welding and pipe fitting, require unique expertise and can take many years to develop. Apprenticeships help us grow our own specialist technical skills. Currently, we are training more than 3,000 apprentices, the most at any time in our history. With a 95 per cent completion rate, our apprenticeships are highly sought after and we are proud to be rated an "outstanding training provider" by Ofsted.

Apprenticeships are a proven route to success, not just for organisations, but for apprentices themselves. They offer tremendous opportunities for people to progress their careers and become socially mobile.