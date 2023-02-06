Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:48:40 2023-02-06 am EST
838.40 GBX   -0.80%
03:40aBae : Look at the person, not the CV
PU
02:26aTowards the breakout of a major resistance level
MS
02/03BAE Systems part of contract award supporting CANES program; BAE Systems is one of eight companies competing for work on the 10-year IDIQ contract, which has a total value of $4.1 billion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Look at the person, not the CV

02/06/2023 | 03:40am EST
Look at the person, not the CV
Why giving opportunities to disadvantaged
young people will benefit your organisation

At BAE Systems, we are in the fortunate position of having contracts to deliver some very long-term defence and security programmes. This helps us plan our business and the resources we need, making sure we have the right number of people with the right skills on board.

This includes science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) skills, which are critical. In fact, we describe our company as a "skills enterprise" because the delivery of the submarines, military aircraft, frigates and cyber systems we design and manufacture at more than 50 sites across the UK depends on specialist technical skills. We also talk about these skills being "sovereign", as they provide the UK with an indigenous defence capability and therefore freedom of action in defence terms. We believe this helps maintain the UK's interests and our position on the world stage.
One important way in which we retain this talent pipeline is through apprenticeships. Some of the skills we need, such as welding and pipe fitting, require unique expertise and can take many years to develop. Apprenticeships help us grow our own specialist technical skills. Currently, we are training more than 3,000 apprentices, the most at any time in our history. With a 95 per cent completion rate, our apprenticeships are highly sought after and we are proud to be rated an "outstanding training provider" by Ofsted.
Apprenticeships are a proven route to success, not just for organisations, but for apprentices themselves. They offer tremendous opportunities for people to progress their careers and become socially mobile.
In fact, last year 27 per cent of our apprentice intake in England came from disadvantaged communities, and a significant number of our current executives began their career as apprentices with the company or at another engineering organisation.
In 2014 we decided to take this further by supporting an organisation established specifically to help young people who had fallen out of the education and employment system. Our involvement in this project, Movement to Work, has evolved into us providing around 100 work placements every year, which comprise a three-week programme of training and work experience.
Our support for Movement to Work has been so successful that we now routinely offer apprenticeships to some 30 young people completing the placements each year. In total we have provided 700 placements through the programme, with 420 young people securing full-time roles. Of these, 210 have been employed at BAE Systems, the majority starting apprenticeships.
The young people placed by Movement to Work have overwhelmingly demonstrated their capabilities, challenging existing thinking within BAE Systems. Diversity of thought is critical to the technologies we deliver. Giving opportunities to young people from a variety of backgrounds has been of enormous benefit.
Apprenticeships help us grow our own specialist technical skills. Currently, we are training more than 3,000 apprentices, the most at any time in our history. With a 95 per cent completion rate, our apprenticeships are highly sought after and we are proud to be rated an "outstanding training provider" by Ofsted. Richard Hamer, Education Director, BAE Systems

Attachments

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
