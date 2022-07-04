Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-04 am EDT
836.00 GBX   -0.29%
03:44aPeab Wins $35 Million Contract to Build Office, Test Hall for BAE Systems Unit in Sweden
MT
02:01aPeab builds office building and test hall in Örnsköldsvik
AQ
06/30BAE Systems' Robotic Technology Demonstrator strikes ground target with APKWS® laser-guided rocket
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Net zero tech - what are others doing?

07/04/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Working with an independent research company, we've created a paper (see download below) to explore some of the most interesting sustainability technology being developed by others in industry, start-ups and academia. Our aim is to help inform the debate on how we use technology to get to net zero, and perhaps even inspire future partnerships. Since net zero covers a broad range of topics, we've focused on five key areas: alternative low-carbon & synthetic fuels; efficiency & optimisation; simulation and modelling; carbon removal & emissions capture and finally fixed infrastructures. If in reading this you feel inspired or think we could work together, please don't hesitate to get in touch at ctocomms@baesystems.com.
To be a sustainable business we must minimise our impact on the planet and at the same time ensure that our business also makes a positive contribution to the societies that we work alongside. This means our role in keeping nations safe, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, how we work with our local communities, how we support serving and former members of the Armed Forces and how we contribute to skills and education. We have big ambitions for making our business sustainable - defence does not have a free pass. We are listening, learning and collaborating and most importantly, making progress.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 280 M 26 989 M 26 989 M
Net income 2022 1 522 M 1 843 M 1 843 M
Net Debt 2022 2 072 M 2 510 M 2 510 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 26 343 M 31 911 M 31 911 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 838,40 GBX
Average target price 801,65 GBX
Spread / Average Target -4,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC52.53%31 782
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.74%143 887
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.98%115 548
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.65%75 604
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.38%62 048
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.07%46 915