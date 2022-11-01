Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
820.60 GBX   +0.76%
12:30pBae : New engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids
PU
10/31Symphony Innovation, LLC acquired NetReveal (UK) Limited from BAE Systems plc (LSE:BA.)
CI
10/30PTC Industries Signs Pact to Manufacture Castings for Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer Artillery Gun
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : New engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids

11/01/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BAE Systems is celebrating the opening of its facility in Cedar Rapids, supporting local employees with a modern building that enables collaboration and efficient operations. The company invested more than $100 million to build the state-of-the-art facility. The site is home to BAE Systems' Navigation and Sensor Systems (NSS) business, a leader in advanced Global Positioning System (GPS) technology that provides trusted navigation and guidance for a range of missions.
The purpose-built 278,000-square-foot facility brings together the company's design and production employees into a single center of excellence with modern manufacturing, engineering, and office space. Its design will provide flexible product flow to optimize efficiency, with room for growth. More than 800 BAE Systems employees will work at the Cedar Rapids site as the company continues to expand its workforce to accommodate business growth.
"Our workforce in Cedar Rapids is the heart of our military GPS business, and we want to keep our roots in this community," said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. "This facility is a world-class work environment that will support innovation, production, and teamwork, and helps our talented team continue delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers."
BAE Systems is a pioneer in military GPS technology that has delivered more than 1.5 million devices for more than 280 airborne, ground, and weapon system platforms. The company designs and produces advanced GPS technology compatible with the next-generation M-Code signal, improving security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defense applications.
"The first GPS signal ever received on Earth was received here in Cedar Rapids," said Luke Bishop, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. "We're building on our legacy of innovation, and we're supported with the tools and resources to do it."
The Cedar Rapids facility is part of a broader strategic investment by BAE Systems across the country to support business growth, manufacturing capacity, and workforce expansion. The company recently opened state-of-the-art facilities in Austin, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; and Manchester, New Hampshire.
The new Cedar Rapids site is part of BAE Systems' Electronic Systems sector, a global leader in designing and developing innovative commercial, defense, and space electronics. For more information about career opportunities at BAE Systems in Cedar Rapids, visit jobs.baesystems.com.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver - to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.
Ref. No. 146/2022

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 16:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
12:30pBae : New engineering and manufacturing center of excellence in Cedar Rapids
PU
10/31Symphony Innovation, LLC acquired NetReveal (UK) Li..
CI
10/30PTC Industries Signs Pact to Manufacture Castings for Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer Artill..
MT
10/29PTC Industries Signs an Agreement with Bae Systems to Produce Titanium Castings for the..
CI
10/28Defence group Saab sees years of growth ahead as military tensions rise
RE
10/25AML3D Signs Prototype Parts Purchase Contract with BAE Systems Australia; Shares Jump 4..
MT
10/25Amprius Technologies, BAE Systems Sign Three-Year Cooperation Deal
MT
10/25Amprius Technologies, Inc. and BAE Systems Enter into Three-Year Cooperation Agreement
CI
10/25Bae : How integration can help deliver operational CEMA
PU
10/23VEEM Secures $1.1 Million Contract for Demonstrator Blades, Hubs
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 744 M 26 146 M 26 146 M
Net income 2022 1 519 M 1 746 M 1 746 M
Net Debt 2022 2 431 M 2 795 M 2 795 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 25 193 M 28 961 M 28 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 814,40 GBX
Average target price 902,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC48.13%28 961
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.18%139 552
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION36.43%127 546
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION41.84%84 499
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION19.83%68 449
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.58%47 163