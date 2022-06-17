Log in
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:21 2022-06-17 am EDT
752.10 GBX   -0.73%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Our Chairman on defence and security in a changing world

06/17/2022 | 09:53am EDT
The first responsibility of governments is to keep their citizens safe. At BAE Systems, we're proud to serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us.

Companies like ours in the defence industry have an important role to play in enabling governments to provide security, defending the lives and freedoms of people around the world and supporting international stability.
As our Chairman, Sir Roger Carr, explains, we help our customers to provide security and safety, contribute to the economic prosperity of the places where our people live and work and support high value jobs in our business and in our supply chains.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 13:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 308 M 27 485 M 27 485 M
Net income 2022 1 541 M 1 898 M 1 898 M
Net Debt 2022 2 227 M 2 744 M 2 744 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,48%
Capitalization 23 914 M 29 464 M 29 464 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC37.80%29 464
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION7.23%132 764
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.51%107 890
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.44%69 798
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.53%58 730
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.15%42 834