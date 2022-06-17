BAE : Our Chairman on defence and security in a changing world

The first responsibility of governments is to keep their citizens safe. At BAE Systems, we're proud to serve, supply and protect those who serve and protect us.

Companies like ours in the defence industry have an important role to play in enabling governments to provide security, defending the lives and freedoms of people around the world and supporting international stability.

As our Chairman, Sir Roger Carr, explains, we help our customers to provide security and safety, contribute to the economic prosperity of the places where our people live and work and support high value jobs in our business and in our supply chains.

