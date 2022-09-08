Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-08 am EDT
787.40 GBX   +1.10%
01:30pBAE : Reimagining defense microelectronics
PU
09/07ICEYE to Provide Radar Imaging Satellite for Bae Systems' New Multi-Sensor Satellite Constellation
CI
09/07BAE Systems Receives Contract from Boeing to Produce Additional Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems for U.S. F-15E and F-15EX Eagle Aircraft
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE : Reimagining defense microelectronics

09/08/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In a nondescript office at BAE Systems, a whiteboard sat covered with a few drawings and seemingly random phrases like "supply chain," "warfighter technology + commercial," "COLLABORATION," "single point of contact," "Why not us?", and "NOW!!"
That whiteboard session led to the forming of an organization whose goal is unapologetically simple but significant. BAE Systems' Electronic Systems (ES) Microelectronics organization is working to revolutionize defense and commercial supply chains, to the benefit of all stakeholders.
"The idea to form the organization came to us in an instant - well, it was 30+ years in the making, but the lightbulb moment was a sudden realization that we had all the pieces we needed to make this work," said James Li, director of ES Microelectronics at BAE Systems. "It was really a hallway conversation where we put it all together. We realized we have the opportunity of being an industry leader at the epicenter of the microelectronics evolution."
BAE Systems' ES Microelectronics aims to leverage its work across the Department of Defense (DoD) and its collaboration with commercial industries. The goal is to bring together knowledge of specific DoD requirements with the commercial industry's cutting-edge technology that is backed by unprecedented research and development (R&D) budgets to benefit the nation's warfighters.
Unique position: As a leading supplier of cross-platform systems and payloads, BAE Systems is big enough to make an impact yet agile enough to be a true partner with commercial industry and DoD teammates.
Collaborative approach: BAE Systems seeks to establish vehicles for commercial industries, defense industries, non-profits, and public entities to collectively solve the nation's challenges. The company is applying its proven technical system integration expertise to build and integrate human and business centric systems.
Proven pedigree: The company is already successfully demonstrating this approach through active collaboration with leading commercial entities, including recently announced work with Intel and Microsoft.
"We have proven ourselves as a systems integrator able to bring technologies from multiple, frequently competing entities, together to provide the government with state-of-the-art solutions," continued Li. "Given our critical role in the defense supply chain, we have a vested interest in pioneering solutions to ensure supply chain security and resilience and provide government customers access to the latest technology in a timely manner."
Over the years, there have been many attempts at closing the chasm between commercial and defense technology. Some more successful than others. What sets BAE Systems' Microelectronics organization apart was born on that whiteboard.
The organization was built around a few key concepts.
  • To the benefit of all: Create opportunities and unlock roadblocks to benefit all companies and ultimately, the warfighter.
  • Embrace the power of size: Create a small agile group that would act quickly, but could access the entire enterprise.
  • Leverage our institutional knowledge: Tap into the organizational expertise built by decades of experience developing exquisite electronic systems for undersea, land, air, and space platforms.
Leveraging the strengths of the greater BAE Systems, Inc. organization, the microelectronics strategy is based on five initiatives:
  • Trust and Assurance: Striking a balance between traditional security models of trust and newer assurance models to minimize supply chain risks.
  • Depth of supply: Understanding supply chain risks, from materials to systems, and identifying strategic gaps.
  • Geographic diversity: Reducing our dependence on any one geographic area or country.
  • Collaboration for success: Finding the best in class partners to collaborate with and deliver the ideal solution together.
  • Thoughtful regulation: Navigating existing regulations and advocating for reforms that speed technology to our warfighters while keeping it from falling into the wrong hands.
"We aim to be a thought and strategic implementation leader in this space. We add value by connecting the DoD with its supply chain end-to-end, with tangible mission-impacting results," said Wesley Allen, technical director at BAE Systems. "Through this organization we'll better support the government's efforts to establish public-private collaborations and commercial-defense industrial partnerships."

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 17:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
01:30pBAE : Reimagining defense microelectronics
PU
09/07ICEYE to Provide Radar Imaging Satellite for Bae Systems' New Multi-Sensor Satellite Co..
CI
09/07BAE Systems Receives Contract from Boeing to Produce Additional Eagle Passive Active Wa..
CI
09/07BAE Systems Set to Launch Low Earth Orbit Satellite Cluster to Provide Secure Digital M..
CI
09/06BAE : Low Earth orbit satellite cluster to provide secure digital military intelligence fr..
PU
09/06JOIN THE CONVERSATION AT SPACE COMM : What's key to unlocking digital advantage in space?
PU
09/02HMS Anson - the most advanced submarine ever built by BAE Systems - commissioned into t..
AQ
09/01The Most Advanced Submarine Ever Built by BAE Systems, Commissioned Into the Royal Navy
AQ
08/31Australians to train on British nuclear submarines for the first time
RE
08/31HMS Anson - The Most Advanced Submarine Ever Built by BAE Systems - Commissioned Into t..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAE SYSTEMS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 676 M 26 062 M 26 062 M
Net income 2022 1 515 M 1 742 M 1 742 M
Net Debt 2022 2 137 M 2 456 M 2 456 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 24 267 M 27 835 M 27 890 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 91 400
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 778,80 GBX
Average target price 880,74 GBX
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC41.65%27 835
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.62%128 718
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.21%111 401
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.02%75 465
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.24%62 336
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.34%44 614