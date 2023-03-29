BAE : Rules of the BAE Systems Long-Term Incentive Plan

Dated [date] 2023

Rules of the BAE Systems Long-term Incentive Plan 2023

1 Definitions

In these rules:

"Acquiring Company" means a person who has or obtains control (within the meaning of Section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007) of the Company;

"Assign" means to transfer, assign, grant any security interest over, hold on trust or otherwise dispose of;

"Award" means a Performance Award, a Restricted Award or a Market Value Option;

"Award Date" means the date on which an Award is granted under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards);

"Category 1 Performance Award" means any Performance Award which is subject to two or more applicable Normal Vesting Dates;

"Category 2 Performance Award" means any Performance Award which is subject to only one applicable Normal Vesting Date;

"Category 3 Award" means any Award (other than a Performance Award) which is subject to a Performance Condition;

"Change of Control" means:

(i) when a general offer to acquire Shares made by a person (or a group of persons acting in concert) becomes wholly unconditional;

(ii) when, under Section 895 of the Companies Act 2006 or equivalent procedure under local legislation, a court sanctions a compromise or arrangement in connection with the acquisition of Shares; or

(iii) when a person (or a group of persons acting in concert) obtains control (within the meaning of Section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007) of the Company in any other way;

"Clawback Period" means the period during which clawback will apply;

"Company" means BAE Systems plc;

"Conditional Award" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan;

"Dealing Restriction" means any restriction on dealing in securities imposed by regulation, statute, order, directive or any code adopted by the Company as varied from time to time;

"Directors" means, subject to rule 8.7 (Directors), the remuneration committee of the board of directors of the Company or a duly constituted committee of the board of directors, or a person or group of persons duly authorised by the board of directors of the Company or the remuneration committee of the board of directors of the company ;

"Dividend Equivalent" means an amount equal to the ordinary dividends payable on the number of Vested Shares between the Award Date and Vesting (or, in the case of Options, the date of exercise) pursuant to rule 6.5 (Dividend Equivalent);

"Employee" means an employee of a Member of the Group (including an executive director of the Company);

"Expiry Date" means [date] 2033, the tenth anniversary of shareholder approval of the Plan;

"Final Regulations" means the final Treasury Regulations issued under Section 409A of the US Internal Revenue Code 1986, as amended, or any successor legislation;

"First Normal Vesting Date" means the first date on which part of a Category 1 Performance Award would normally vest as set by the Directors under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards) or, if later, the date on which the Directors determine the extent to which a Performance Condition has been satisfied as set out in rule 6.1 (Determining performance);

"Grantor" means, in respect of an Award, the entity which grants that Award under the Plan;

"Holding Period" means the period specified in rule 5.3 (Duration of the Holding Period);

"Market Value Option" means an Option, which may be subject to a Performance Condition, and in respect of which the Option Price is set by reference to the market value of a Share on the Award Date;

"Member of the Group" means:

(i) the Company;

(ii) any Subsidiary from time to time; or

(iii) any other company which is associated with the Company and is so designated by the Directors;

"Normal Vesting Date" means the date or dates set by the Directors under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards) for the Vesting of an Award or a proportion of an Award;

"Option" means a conditional right to acquire Shares granted under the Plan which may be exercised by the Participant;

"Option Period" means the period starting on the Award Date and ending at the end of the day before the tenth anniversary of the Award Date, or such shorter period as may be specified under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards) on the grant of an Option;

"Option Price" means zero or the amount payable for each Share on the exercise of an Option specified under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards);

"Participant" means a person who holds or has held an Award or his personal representatives;

"Performance Award" means a Conditional Award or an Option (other than a Market Value Option) subject to a Performance Condition and designated as such under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards), granted under the Plan but excludes a Restricted Award;

"Performance Condition" means any performance condition imposed under rule 2.6

(Performance Conditions);

"Performance Period" means the period in respect of which a Performance Condition is to be satisfied;

"Plan" means these rules known as "the BAE Systems Long-term Incentive Plan 2023", as changed from time to time;

"Restricted Award" means a Conditional Award or an Option (other than a Market Value Option), which may be subject to a Performance Condition, and is designated as such under rule 2.4 (Terms of Awards), granted under the Plan but excludes a Performance Award;

"Retained Shares" has the meaning given in rule 5.1 (Effect of Holding Period);

"Shares" means fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company or any American Depositary Shares or American Depositary Receipts representing ordinary shares;

"Subsidiary" means a company which is a subsidiary of the Company within the meaning of Section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006;

"Tax-Qualified Option" means a Market Value Option to which Schedule 1 (UK Tax-Qualified Options) will apply;

"Termination Agreement" means an agreement entered into between a Participant and a Member of the Group which sets out any terms and conditions relating to the termination of the Participant's employment;

"US Taxpayer" means a Participant who is a citizen or tax resident of the United States of America or any other Participant to the extent that his Award(s) or any portion thereof is or becomes subject to income taxation under the laws of the United States of America;

"Vest" in relation to an Option, means an Option becoming exercisable; and in relation to a Conditional Award, means a Participant becoming entitled to have the Shares delivered to him subject to the Plan, and "Vesting" and "Vested" shall be construed accordingly; and

"Vesting Period" means the period from the Award Date to the date of Vesting.