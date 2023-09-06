BAE SYSTEMS PENSION SCHEMES APPOINT GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT FOR 23 BLN STG INVESTMENT MANDATE -STATEMENT
Bae Systems Pension Schemes Appoint Goldman Sachs Asset Manageme…
Today at 04:30 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05:07:46 2023-09-06 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1005.25 GBX
|-0.47%
|+0.20%
|+17.35%
|10:30am
|BAE SYSTEMS PENSION SCHEMES APPOINT GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEME…
|RE
|10:30am
|BAE Systems pensions appoint Goldman Sachs to manage 23 bln stg in assets
|RE
BAE SYSTEMS PENSION SCHEMES APPOINT GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEMENT FOR 23 BLN STG INVESTMENT MANDATE -STATEMENT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1005.25 GBX
|-0.47%
|+0.20%
|38 533 M $
|BAE SYSTEMS PENSION SCHEMES APPOINT GOLDMAN SACHS ASSET MANAGEME…
|RE
|BAE Systems pensions appoint Goldman Sachs to manage 23 bln stg in assets
|RE
|BAE Systems' Support for Ukrainian Military Grabs Attention in Russia
|MT
|Kremlin warns UK's BAE Systems: Ukraine base could be target for Russian military
|RE
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 1
|RE
|UK's BAE Systems Incorporates Unit in Ukraine, Agrees to Support Ukrainian Armed Forces
|MT
|BAE signs deal aimed at building light artillery in Ukraine
|AN
|Britain's BAE Systems sets up Ukrainian entity
|RE
|Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 08/31/2023 - 3:15 p.m.
|DP
|BAE Systems Wins Over $190 Million Order for Bradley Fighting Vehicles
|MT
|Wall Street tries to stay in the green
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Applovin, BAE Systems, Evercore, Jefferies, Target...
|Pay for FTSE 100 bosses jumps 16% as wider wages behind inflation
|AN
|Britain's CEOs get 16% pay rise to 3.9 million pounds even as workers struggle
|RE
|Risk aversion is taking hold
|Bank of America Keeps BAE Systems at Buy, Raises PT
|MT
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, AstraZeneca, FMC Corp, Target, Wise...
|Jefferies raises HSBC price target
|AN
|Not so quiet after all
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Aviva, BAE Systems, Foot Locker, Keysight, Maximus...
|UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 18
|RE
|FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.6% on China Woes and Falls in Other Markets After U.S. Fed Minutes
|DJ
|Wall St falls on healthcare losses, interest rate jitters
|RE
|BAE Systems plc, Ball Corporation - Special Call
|CI
|BAE says $5.5 bln Ball Corp deal will help it meet Ukraine-led defence demand
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.35%
|38 533 M $
|-17.17%
|32 616 M $
|+129.99%
|23 026 M $
|-9.99%
|60 869 M $
|+56.68%
|15 914 M $
|+27.92%
|15 868 M $
|+39.72%
|12 291 M $
|-20.99%
|65 222 M $
|+32.98%
|11 568 M $
|+34.36%
|8 930 M $