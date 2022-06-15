Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BAE Systems plc
  News
  Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:04 2022-06-15 am EDT
769.50 GBX   -0.68%
BAE : Supports UK Government Funded Clean Air Studies

06/15/2022 | 09:53am EDT
The BAE-146 was originally modified by our team for National Centre for Atmospheric Science to house tailored scientific instruments to measure the atmosphere and has continued to support the aircraft availability and upgrades. The aircraft will now undergo modification and upgrade so it can continue making world-class measurements of the atmosphere for the next twenty years.

BAE Systems will design and develop these modifications to the Aircraft to enhance baseline performance and lead the modernisation of its science infrastructure to deliver optimal services, inherent research flexibility and the necessary on board facilities to its users to be able to continue its critical atmospheric research that benefits the global community.

The aircraft facility enables scientists to make in situ and remote sensing measurements of the atmosphere, spanning scales from detecting the smallest cloud droplets and quantifying chemical reactions, to monitoring weather systems and tracking pollution sources. The data collected builds understanding that informs clean air strategies, resilience to climate change, and early-warning systems for severe weather. The BAE-146 enables this to be delivered anywhere in the world, due to its low flying capabilities and short runway take off capabilities. The aircraft supports global research initiatives and has been crucial in helping scientists, governments and industry partners to tackle environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution and severe weather.

"We are really proud to see the BAE-146 used for such important scientific work, and our team are incredibly proud to continue to support the FAAM team at Cranfield where they ensure the availability of the aircraft each week. This investment in the aircraft will enable our team to improve the capabilities on-board that enable critical scientific research into our atmosphere. As we face increasing challenges from climate change around the world, the importance of the work the Atmospheric Research Aircraft delivers becomes even more potent." Andrew James, Engineering Delivery Director, COO.

The FAAM Airborne Laboratory's research aircraft is owned by UK Research and Innovation and the Natural Environmental Research Council, managed through the National Centre for Atmospheric Science, leased through the University of Leeds, and fully supported by BAE Systems. The aircraft is hangared in Bedfordshire, with Cranfield Airport at Cranfield University.

Disclaimer

BAE Systems plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 13:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 308 M 26 810 M 26 810 M
Net income 2022 1 541 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
Net Debt 2022 2 227 M 2 676 M 2 676 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 3,40%
Capitalization 24 457 M 29 393 M 29 393 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 90 500
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 774,80 GBX
Average target price 799,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Julian Frederick Charles Cracknell Chief Technology & Information Officer
Christopher Grigg Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC40.92%29 393
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION6.84%135 433
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.28%110 923
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.02%70 643
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION4.35%59 842
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.6.42%43 767