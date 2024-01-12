BAE Systems: 1st ACV-C variant for US Marines
The ACV-C will provide the Marines with a mobile command center for situational awareness and operations planning in the battlespace.
' ACV-C offers true amphibious capability on the high seas, land mobility, survivability and a high capacity for growth and flexibility to integrate and adapt future technologies ' says the group.
' As Marines begin to familiarize themselves with the new ACV-C, we remain ready to meet all of the Corps' critical amphibious warfighting needs to ensure the Fleet Marine Force is mission-ready. said Garrett Lacaillade, Vice President, Amphibious Vehicle Product Line, BAE Systems.
ACV production and support takes place at BAE Systems sites in Stafford, Virginia; San Jose, California; Sterling Heights, Michigan (USA); Aiken, South Carolina; and York, Pennsylvania.
