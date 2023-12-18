Dec 18 (Reuters) - British defence company BAE Systems on Monday said it signed an agreement with AMS Integrated Solutions to offer repair and support services for artillery systems donated by the UK government to Ukraine and produced by BAE.

AMS, which provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services to governments, and aid agencies and commercial organisations across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, already has an agreement with the UK Ministry of Defence to repair platforms in use in Ukraine. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)