BAE Systems has acquired Malloy Aeronautics – a leading company in innovative heavy lift drone and aeronautical technologies.

A CGI of the T-650 UAS, an electric heavy lift air system under development by Malloy Aeronautics and BAE Systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

Malloy Aeronautics designs and supplies all-electric uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to both civil and military customers. Its range of uncrewed, heavy lift quadcopters are capable of lifting payloads from 68kg to 300kg over short to medium range missions.

These platforms offer interchangeable capabilities and greater flexibility at a fraction of the cost and time of more traditional methods, whilst minimising risk to more expensive assets and human life.

Malloy’s approximately 80 strong workforce will continue to operate from its site in Berkshire, supporting its existing customers. BAE Systems and Malloy, who have been working together in advancing cutting-edge UAS solutions since 2021, will further develop Malloy’s existing portfolio and accelerate new and novel technologies to customers worldwide.

Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “Our acquisition of Malloy Aeronautics is part of our ongoing strategy to develop and invest in breakthrough technologies which augment our existing capabilities and provide our customers with the innovation they need in response to evolving requirements. We’re confident that the synergy between our two companies will pave the way for even greater achievements in uncrewed aerial systems and technologies.”

Oriol Badia, Chief Operating Officer of Malloy Aeronautics, said: “We’ve come a long way over the last ten years, turning our vision of sustainable electric heavy lift technology into reality, thanks to the dedication and efforts of our team. This new step in our journey with BAE Systems will allow us to combine the strengths and vision of a young company with the reach and support of an experienced one, ultimately giving our customers the ability to scale their demands and allow us to deliver innovative new products – including the T-650 – at pace.”

BAE Systems and Malloy Aeronautics engineers have been developing the 300kg T-650 all-electric ‘heavy lift’ UAS as a potential new solution to deliver cost-effective, sustainable rapid response capability to military, security and civilian customers.

Last year, the companies announced the successful demonstration of the carriage and release of a 200kg inert Sting Ray Training Variant Torpedo using the T-600 demonstrator aircraft during a large NATO exercise, known as REPMUS (Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Uncrewed Systems).

Malloy Aeronautics will be part of FalconWorks, the research and development business within BAE Systems’ Air sector. Dave Holmes, Managing Director of FalconWorks, said: “Malloy’s expertise and innovation in quadcopters and sustainable air vehicles is an exciting addition to our FalconWorks® family. This acquisition supports our commitment to increase our portfolio of products, offering new and existing customers the cutting-edge solutions they need.”

