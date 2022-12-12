BAE Systems Awarded $294.7 Million Contract From U.S. Navy

By Chris Wack

BAE Systems Plc said Monday that it has received a $294.7 million contract from the U.S. Navy to drydock and perform more than 20 months of maintenance and modernization work on the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $340.3 million.

Starting in June, the ship will be drydocked for nearly a year at BAE Systems' Norfolk, Va., shipyard.

The shipyard will perform extensive hull, tank and mechanical work, rehabilitate all crew and Marine living compartments onboard and inspect the ship's boilers. BAE Systems is expected to complete work aboard the 29-year-old ship in January 2025.

To prepare for drydocking the Kearsarge, BAE Systems said it has been hiring employees and temporary workers.

