BAE Systems on Friday said former U.S. Sen. Kelly A. Ayotte, the chair of its board of directors, would be stepping down to run for governor of New Hampshire.

Retired U.S. Navy Adm. Jonathan Greenert was named as the next chair, the company said. Greenert joined the BAE board in 2016.

Prior to his retirement, Greenert was a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and served as Chief of Naval Operations and Vice Chief of Naval Operations.

Ayotte, a Republican, served as senator from New Hampshire from 2011 to 2017.

