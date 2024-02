By Anthony O. Goriainoff

BAE Systems said it expects sales will continue to grow this year as governments ramp up spending on military equipment amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

The U.K. defense-and-aerospace group said Wednesday that sales should grow 10% to 12% in 2024 compared with 25.28 billion pounds ($31.91 billion) that BAE reported for 2023.

