Security BA.

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

Equities BA. GB0002634946

Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:21 2023-08-04 am EDT
1009.00 GBX +0.90% +8.71% +17.87%
07:42pm BAE SYSTEMS : H1 23: a strong performance and a record backlog Alphavalue
Aug. 03 Industrials Down After Cummins Earnings -- Industrials Roundup DJ

BAE SYSTEMS : H1 23: a strong performance and a record backlog

Today at 01:42 pm

Latest news about BAE Systems plc

BAE SYSTEMS : H1 23: a strong performance and a record backlog Alphavalue
Industrials Down After Cummins Earnings -- Industrials Roundup DJ
Berenberg Ups BAE Systems PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT
Berenberg raises Hochschild Mining to 'buy' AN
Rolls-Royce swings to profit; LSEG plans buyback AN
Industrials Fall as Fitch Downgrades U.S. Debt -- Industrials Roundup DJ
Thales, MBDA and Fincantieri win deal to renovate French and Italian frigates RE
BAE feels less ESG aversion to defence stocks since Ukraine war RE
FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.4% on US Credit Rating Downgrade; BAE Outperforms DJ
Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Wednesday Trading MT
European stocks retreat after Fitch US downgrade AN
BAE Systems upgrades forecasts RE
BAE CEO: ESG investors less frosty on defence sector since Ukraine war RE
European stocks rattled after US debt rating cut AN
Trending: BAE Systems Shares Top FTSE 100 Leader Board After Guidance Raise DJ
BAE Systems Seeks M&A CI
Transcript : BAE Systems plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing: Fitch's U.S. Downgrade Sours Market Mood DJ
BAE Systems Raises Guidance on Strong Defense Orders -- Update DJ
Stocks slump after Fitch cuts US credit rating AN
UK's FTSE 100 opens lower after surprise U.S. credit rating cut sours mood RE
BAE Systems Raises Guidance After Pretax Profit Grew on Strong Orders; Launches $1.9 Billion Buyback DJ
BAE Systems says plan to open a Ukraine base is 'progressing' RE
BAE SYSTEMS CEO: ON PLAN TO OPEN A UKRAINE BASE TO PRODUCE WEAPO… RE
BAE Systems raises annual guidance after strong first half AN

Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products: - land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.; - electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services; - aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (19.7%), Europe (11.4%), United States (42.7%), Saudi Arabia (11.7%), Qatar (5.9%), Middle East (1.5) %), Australia (3.6%), Asia-Pacific (2.1%), Canada (0.7%) and others (0.7%).
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for BAE Systems plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
10.00GBP
Average target price
10.94GBP
Spread / Average Target
+9.37%
