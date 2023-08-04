BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products: - land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.; - electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services; - aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (19.7%), Europe (11.4%), United States (42.7%), Saudi Arabia (11.7%), Qatar (5.9%), Middle East (1.5) %), Australia (3.6%), Asia-Pacific (2.1%), Canada (0.7%) and others (0.7%).