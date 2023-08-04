Equities BA. GB0002634946
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:21 2023-08-04 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1009.00 GBX
|+0.90%
|+8.71%
|+17.87%
|07:42pm
|BAE SYSTEMS : H1 23: a strong performance and a record backlog
|Aug. 03
|Industrials Down After Cummins Earnings -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
BAE SYSTEMS : H1 23: a strong performance and a record backlog
Today at 01:42 pm
Latest news about BAE Systems plc
Chart BAE Systems plc
Company Profile
More about the company
BAE Systems plc is one of the world's leaders in designing, producing and marketing defense and aerospace systems and equipment. The activity is organized mainly around three families of products: - land-based equipment: combat vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, artillery systems, munitions, etc.; - electronic communication, navigation, and simulation systems. The group also offers ship and boat repair services; - aeronautical and marine equipment: aircraft, watercraft, submarines, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (19.7%), Europe (11.4%), United States (42.7%), Saudi Arabia (11.7%), Qatar (5.9%), Middle East (1.5) %), Australia (3.6%), Asia-Pacific (2.1%), Canada (0.7%) and others (0.7%).
SectorAerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-02-21 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for BAE Systems plc
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
10.00GBP
Average target price
10.94GBP
Spread / Average Target
+9.37%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Aerospace & Defense
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+17.87%
|38 674 M $
|-10.41%
|35 024 M $
|+121.57%
|20 440 M $
|-9.25%
|61 496 M $
|+48.15%
|15 213 M $
|+9.75%
|13 085 M $
|+42.38%
|12 302 M $
|+27.61%
|11 014 M $
|-19.34%
|66 967 M $
|-0.51%
|9 829 M $