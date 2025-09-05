BAE Systems announces that its AN/ARC-231A MARS software-defined radio system has begun to be deployed in the US Army Aviation fleet. This system provides secure, multi-band airborne communications with Type 1 cryptography to support tactical missions.



The MARS radio immediately replaces the older ARC-231 and offers extended configurability, allowing software updates without hardware modifications. It ensures joint force interoperability and meets US, NATO, and international air traffic control communication standards.



The system includes the RT-1987 radio and accessories, and is supported by technical support facilities in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Largo, Florida.



Already used in foreign military sales, the solution is integrated into more than 100,000 radios deployed by BAE Systems worldwide.



The commissioning of the MARS AN/ARC-231A system marks an important step in providing warfighters with advanced communications capabilities and increased mission readiness to respond more effectively to emerging threats, BAE Systems said.



This next-generation software-defined radio has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it meets the highest performance standards. Its design reflects a deep understanding of the changing needs of warfighters in a rapidly evolving operational environment.