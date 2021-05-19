Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BAE Systems plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/18 11:35:14 am
520.4 GBX   -0.46%
02:34aBAE Systems Says 2021 Sales, Underlying Earnings Growth Guidance on Track
DJ
02:30aUK's BAE on track with air and maritime performing strongly
RE
02:08aBAE  : Market update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE Systems Says 2021 Sales, Underlying Earnings Growth Guidance on Track

05/19/2021 | 02:34am EDT
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

BAE Systems PLC said Wednesday that its expectations for 2021 sales and underlying earnings before interest and taxes remained on track.

The U.K. defense-and-aerospace company said its Air, Maritime, Electronic Systems and Intelligence and Security divisions continue to perform strongly, and that there is positive momentum in the Platforms & Services [U.S.] division.

The company said in February that it expected sales for 2021 to grow in the 3% to 5% range over its 2020 performance. It also said it expected sales growth in Air and Electronic Systems partially offset by the continued weakness in commercial aerospace revenues.

"Our geographic diversity positions us strongly in the post pandemic cycle where many of the countries we operate in have made plans to increase their spending to counter challenging threat environments," the company said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-21 0233ET

