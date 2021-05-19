BAE Systems Says 2021 Sales, Underlying Earnings Growth Guidance on Track

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

BAE Systems PLC said Wednesday that its expectations for 2021 sales and underlying earnings before interest and taxes remained on track.

The U.K. defense-and-aerospace company said its Air, Maritime, Electronic Systems and Intelligence and Security divisions continue to perform strongly, and that there is positive momentum in the Platforms & Services [U.S.] division.

The company said in February that it expected sales for 2021 to grow in the 3% to 5% range over its 2020 performance. It also said it expected sales growth in Air and Electronic Systems partially offset by the continued weakness in commercial aerospace revenues.

"Our geographic diversity positions us strongly in the post pandemic cycle where many of the countries we operate in have made plans to increase their spending to counter challenging threat environments," the company said.

