Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BAE Systems plc    BA.   GB0002634946

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

(BA.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BAE Systems Wins U.K. Maritime Support Program Contracts Worth GBP1.3 Billion

04/01/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

BAE Systems PLC said Friday that it has secured two contracts worth up to 1.3 billion pounds ($1.79 billion) over five years with the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense.

The U.K. defense-and-aerospace company said the contracts were part of the MoD's Future Maritime Support Program competition, and that they will start on Oct. 1 following a transition period.

BAE said it will continue to deliver ship asset management, repair and maintenance for the entire Portsmouth flotilla under a GBP900 million contract.

The company said it will also establish a joint venture with infrastructure asset management and services company KBR Inc.--to be called KBR Maritime--to deliver technology-led and data-driven facilities management and dockside services at the base, under a GBP365 million contract.

"We're excited by the opportunity to continue delivering transformation alongside KBR and other new service providers to support the Royal Navy at Portsmouth, mitigating environmental impact of operations, whilst maintaining critical military outputs," the company said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1915ET

All news about BAE SYSTEMS PLC
05:15pBAE Systems Wins U.K. Maritime Support Program Contracts Worth GBP1.3 Billion
DJ
11:24aBAE  : UK Ministry of Defence awards $21M to support Common Missile Warning Syst..
AQ
10:14aELBIT  : Buys BAE Systems Rokar for $31 Million
MT
03/31BAE  : UK Ministry of Defence awards $21M to support Common Missile Warning Syst..
PU
03/30BAE  : Bernstein Upgrades BAE Systems To Outperform From Market Perform, Ups PT
MT
03/29BAE  : UK Dreadnought Submarine Programme supports tens of thousands of jobs
AQ
03/29BAE  : Flight control technology set to dive underwater for marine mobility
AQ
03/28BAE  : Flight control technology set to dive underwater for marine mobility
PU
03/28BAE  : UK Dreadnought Submarine Programme supports tens of thousands of jobs
PU
03/24BAE  : View Notice of Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 518 M 29 763 M 29 763 M
Net income 2021 1 423 M 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net Debt 2021 2 371 M 3 279 M 3 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 4,85%
Capitalization 16 418 M 22 706 M 22 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 89 600
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Duration : Period :
BAE Systems plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAE SYSTEMS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 596,42 GBX
Last Close Price 5,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15 535%
Spread / Average Target 11 585%
Spread / Lowest Target 7 803%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles Nicolas Woodburn Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brad Greve Group Finance Director & Director
Roger M. Carr Chairman
Steve N. Millward Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Hudson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAE SYSTEMS PLC3.31%22 379
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.82%117 511
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.09%103 274
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION5.89%53 797
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION22.00%52 040
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.7.44%41 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ