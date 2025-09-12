BAE Systems announces a strategic partnership with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) to build a 155 mm artillery ammunition manufacturing plant in Poland, in order to strengthen domestic production and security on NATO's eastern flank.



The site will incorporate BAE Systems' automated production technologies, already in use in the UK, enabling a 16-fold increase in production capacity.



The agreement aims to transfer know-how and technology to PGZ, reduce Poland's dependence on foreign suppliers, and create several hundred skilled jobs.



PGZ plans to achieve an annual capacity of 150,000 to 180,000 large-caliber shells, which are essential for its K9 and Krab self-propelled guns.



BAE Systems CEO Charles Woodburn emphasizes that this partnership strengthens the resilience of the Polish industrial base, while PGZ President Adam Leszkiewicz sees it as "a beneficial choice for the future of the group and the country's international relations."



Construction will begin in 2025, and the plant is expected to be operational between 2027 and 2028.